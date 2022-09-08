Right now, some very talented Carving Studio artists whom I highly respect are creating a marble relief sculpture of the DC Comics character Batman to be ready for presentation at Rutland’s Halloween Parade.
This piece is another in a series of downtown marble relief sculptures that make up what is called the Rutland Sculpture Walk, the purpose of which is to attract more people to our downtown.
I have opposed the effort from the very first because memorials to dead, obscure people is not urban sculpture by definition — nor, by any stretch of the imagination, is it the kind of art that will attract millennials who, at the very least, never heard of the people depicted and in the final analysis, couldn’t care less. This type of sculpture in urban areas only serves to reinforce the millennial viewpoint that the previous generation is completely out of touch with what young people demand, that is, a new American Dream in all cultural, political and social encounters (present and future is the emphasis).
Urban sculpture can immediately change the fabric of a city street corner as well as a downtown thoroughfare. Urban sculpture reflects transformative and contemporary metaphor and urban issues by definition. Urban sculpture stimulates the emotional range of feelings arising out of important, contemporary, social urban issues. Urban sculpture is the artist’s answer to the question posed by “town fathers” about what their downtown should project to attract young people.
Rutland needs to project contemporary understanding and policy action to satisfy the question, “What can we do to attract more young people to downtown?”
Marble reliefs of dead, comparatively unknown persons or events is not the right answer. It’s probably not the answer of an artist, more likely the input of the paying client. Although I have to admit the subject Batman (not the marble relief execution) is closer to contemporary thinking, it’s far from what Rutland should be doing.
Before you believe or deny what I just said, Google the best of urban sculpture. There is a screen that illustrates the best 35 urban sculptures throughout the world recently compiled by Architectural Digest. Not one of those remarkable sculptures are relief marble pieces.
In another Google search, I found the Batman superhero from DC Comics recently became a member of the Marvel cache of superior beings, in the group called the Avengers. Furthermore, in a superhero popularity survey among millennials, Batman didn’t make the list. The most popular character is Thor, led with popularity driven by women. In second place in the research was Captain America and Iron Man.
Several questions arise here: Why choose Batman to attract millennials when he is not popular among them? Why continue to execute Rutland urban art in primarily marble relief when this type of art does not register at all in the best of urban art worldwide? Final question: When will Rutland and much of Vermont stop developing projects of all kinds that are not transformative or remarkable (worthy of interest)? When?
Rutlanders, we need to take every opportunity, art-wise, social, business, educational and state policy, to project the remarkable (worthy of attention) if we are ever to solve our demographic problem of not being able to attract young people to live and work in Vermont.
Urban art is certainly one opportunity and an effective tool to help solve the problem, only if we do the right thing in the right way. Ordinary is not right.
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.