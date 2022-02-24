Before Rutland’s gift bag of federal money was officially opened, I wrote a Herald commentary essentially warning that without a spending plan based on our most important needs, anybody who could talk somewhat coherently would be gathering outside our law buildings and our town halls shouting about their list of things and activities on which federal dollars should be squandered. And now it is happening, with the latest clamor to make legal the recreational sale and use of marijuana.
In my plan, the most important need Rutland has is not more mind-numbing or dream expansion for its people.
What Rutland desperately needs is transformative planning and execution of projects that will add a vibe and energy to downtown — enhance downtown economics, increase downtown consumer traffic, enrich the experiences of downtown destination thinking and provide experiences that will attract the 18 to 25 demographic we have needed for more than a decade.
Here’ s my initial bagful:
1. Enrich the everyday appearance of downtown via creative walkway architecture.
2. If you can’t or won’t build a permanent farmers’ market in Depot Park, transform the environment with truly inviting park-like environmental design elements.
3. Transform the existing gazebo into an efficient and beautiful entertainment venue, not another gazebo.
4. Design the now aesthetically barren Center Park to be a wonderland of fantasy and environmental beauty. Start by removing the boring picnic benches; and promise no more dead-people statues. Instead, rethink what true urban art should consist of. And create same.
5. Commission some city art projects that are youth (18 to 25) oriented.
6. Don’t depend on the state. Develop our own “youth perk” package to attract the demographic we need to make Rutland a dynamic downtown destination.
7. Research more entertainment venues. How about a Virtual Reality Parlor along the lines of Megaverse thinking.
7. Devise a creative plan that environmentally and graphically shows our desire to welcome all peoples. Start with the rail station parking area.
8. Construct transformative youthful living quarters above applicable downtown buildings. Maybe make some Airbnb-friendly.
9. Spend a little more on downtown graphics that welcome the Afghan refugees.
If I haven’t spent my “share” of the budget, endorse a psychographic piece of research to ascertain what really will encourage young people to come to Rutland to live, work and play. And stay!
And stop depending on hearsay and other people’s research and opinions from those who really don’t want new people and new thinking.
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.
