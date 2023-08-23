Many states around the country are using public lands to build exceedingly affordable housing to attract people with selected occupations; for example, their need for teachers.

So too, Vermont needs young people to come to live here who have certain skills that the state needs. So I am suggesting the state to form a team of builders, bankers, architects and trades people and maybe a few individuals with grant writing skills — all willing to sacrifice a bit of personal advantage for the common good.

