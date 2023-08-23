Many states around the country are using public lands to build exceedingly affordable housing to attract people with selected occupations; for example, their need for teachers.
So too, Vermont needs young people to come to live here who have certain skills that the state needs. So I am suggesting the state to form a team of builders, bankers, architects and trades people and maybe a few individuals with grant writing skills — all willing to sacrifice a bit of personal advantage for the common good.
Once formed, the leaders of this team discuss how to begin building habitable housing using available state land and the least expensive materials, such as cob mortar, used timber, plastic bricks and a score of other innovative material to build housing that Vermont offers with no land tax nor any expensive purchase pricing. Then the state extends this specialty community housing initiative to various young people as an incentive to relocate to Vermont and work filling the job gaps now plaguing almost every business in the state. Meanwhile, existing state companies do their part by conducting extensive and training opportunities. Vouchers are created to help these newcomers with selected necessities.
This idea requires cutting across legislative departmental lines, abandoning some existing land laws and bypassing pesky political barriers — to finally address the state’s population and occupational shortages as an emergency. All these out of the box social and political allowances will allow for extraordinary, and expedient decision-making. And once underway the state can offer this program to attract whole companies to relocate here with selected employees enjoying this housing offer.
Municipalities have to stop just talking about out-of-the-box approaches and projects and start doing some.
If we don’t start soon doing “strange” things around here, there won’t be anything around here to do but continue to build housing only a few can afford while caring for lots of people too old to care.
States are already solving their population gaps with such ideas. Right here in Rutland there is thinking about building a special community for homeless people.
So the thinking for specialized communities is here, the new kind of materials and building ideas are here, affordability means are here; and I am sure there is plenty of compassion and willingness here to do what needs to be done in new ways — without old biases, unfounded fears, greedy excuses and just plain not caring.
We have the land (80% of the state is forest) and the paths to lower costs is growing with each new building innovation. It’s time to stop aiming and start firing.
Louis Scotellaro lives in Chittenden.