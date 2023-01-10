I enjoy the ‘Weekend Edition’ for its gardening tips, local flavor and environmental observations. Typically insightful and reflective, I was surprised and interested by the article on the Carolina wren and its more recent appearance in central Vermont.
Given the nonmigratory nature of the bird, its choices of habitat are directly related to the availability of food sources. Susan Shea (The Outside Story) cites in her recent article that reasons for their move north include a warming climate as well as the availability of backyard bird feeders. But as she goes on to describe their choices of natural food and favorite habitats, it has me thinking. A bird that prefers thick underbrush? “More than 90% of their year-round diet is animal matter” — ? The article goes on to describe their preferred feeding methods: picking through leaf litter, probing in the bark of trees searching for insects and exploring the underbrush.
As our climate warms, these dapper little birds aren’t the only creatures moving north and spreading out. Our forests are experiencing new diseases and invasive insects at an alarming rate. A lot of us humans have been wondering what the tick populations are going to be like after this mild winter. I understand the beauty of the birds at the feeders. I have seen the joy that they bring. But if a single peanut can provide “more than a third of a wren’s daily metabolic need,” is that not drastically reducing the number of insects and native seeds the wren would be consuming?
Birds are not only pollinators, but the custodians of the forest. In winter, the dormant insects are vulnerable to their prying. The friendly chickadee at your feeder would be lunching on spider eggs and wasps if it wasn’t munching on man-made suet. I implore our local naturalists and conservationists to picture Earth as a shifting system that deserves our trust in its methods. Food for thought.
Aedan Scribner lives in Marshfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.