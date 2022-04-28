There was recently a hearing held in Rutland criminal court in reference to the shooting death of Jonah Pandiani. There is a question as to whether the case should be handled in criminal court or move it to family court. This idea should strike others, as it did myself, as offensive to not only the victim's family but to the very existence of law.
In other jurisdictions, Kahliq Richardson would not only have been tried as an adult, he would have faced a far steeper charge. Even the charge of manslaughter makes no sense to me. His alleged crime falls under the stricter guidelines of second-degree murder. The autopsy report stated the bullet that killed Jonah Pandiani entered the back of his head. Where's the charge of second-degree murder?
This should never have even been brought before a judge. The simple fact that it was is insulting to the victim's family and the state had no business being a party to such a weak, baseless hearing.
Richardson should consider himself lucky. He's been afforded the ability to walk free, sleep in his own bed and eat home-cooked meals every day. Richardson should also consider himself lucky he doesn't live in a state such as Florida or some other state in the South, the outcome of his current situation could be far worse. He may have even faced life in prison or, in some jurisdictions, he may have faced the death penalty.
If this matter goes to trial in family court, the state should be admonished. This isn't a civil matter where there was a difference of opinion in the placement of a fence on a property line. This is a criminal matter in which the death of another is alleged by the state to have allegedly occurred by Kahliq Richardson. Any other outcome would be insulting to the victim's memory and to the Pandiani family.
Nick Searles lives in Rutland.
