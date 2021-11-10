I see a local news source, other than the Herald, try to decry the benefits of being fully vaccinated by cherry picking the statistic that, in October in Vermont, 57% of COVID deaths were of people who were fully vaccinated.
Given the fact 71.5% of Vermonters are fully vaccinated, that forms the ratio of the percentage of October COVID deaths to the percentage of fully vaccinated of 57% divided by 71.5% equals 0.80.
If the reported statistic is correct, that means 43% of October's COVID deaths occurred among the 29.5% of the people who were not fully vaccinated. The ratio of 43% divided by 29.5% equals 1.46.
Compare the 0.80 ratio of October COVID deaths to the percentage of people fully vaccinated to the 1.46 ratio of October COVID deaths to the percentage of people not fully vaccinated; that will show if you are not fully vaccinated, your chance of death is 82% higher than if you are fully vaccinated.
Additionally, the numbers of deaths of persons with one vaccine shot are included in the not fully vaccinated. So, assuming 10% of people with one shot are even half as protected as those with two, that would mean the ratio for that group would be 42% higher than if they had both shots. making the death ratio for people with no vaccine shot about 92% higher for people with no vaccine shot to people who are fully vaccinated.
And we could take this even a step further by considering that, more than likely, a higher proportion of the people who are fully vaccinated are people who have more to lose if they become infected, older people and people with compromised health to begin with.
So, this means that, as a proportion, people who have no shots are dying at almost a 2 to 1 ratio to people who are fully vaccinated, even though the people who are fully vaccinated are likely older and in poor health to begin with. What is it Clint Eastwood as Dirty Harry used to ask? "Are ya feeling lucky, punk?" Do yourself a favor, stop being misled by those who misinform. Get yourself vaccinated.
David Searles lives in Rutland City.
