In light of the tragic school shooting in Texas, I ask that there be a pause to remember those who were senselessly killed May 24.
Now, I ask those who are standing behind Trump, the Second Amendment and all the other far-right, far-out folks out there who feel they’d have their “rights” taken away if there were to be some sort of repeal of the Second Amendment, to open their eyes.
Put yourselves in the places of those parents who, in one 24-hour period, had their lives and their families irreparably changed. Put yourself — be it at work, home, driving to run an errand, riding the bus on your way to the grocery store, whatever the scenario may be — getting the call. You know, the call we all dread getting about a loved one? Picture yourselves in the spots of the families who had their loved ones senselessly killed.
Would you still feel the same way you feel about your “rights” now? Would you feel your “rights” were being “taken away” or “violated?” I would like to think that, if put into the awful position of having your families forever ripped apart in one moment, you would want there to be something done.
I want there to be some clear and conscious discussion, debate even, on the guns in America and how easy it is to get them. The issue isn’t about abolishing the Second Amendment, that won’t fix a thing. That will only cause more violence to get access to the guns.
No, the issue is just that — ease of access. Why is it a civilian can literally type in a credit card number and within a week, have in his or her hands an assault rifle like the one used in the massacre in Texas? Even those far-right, far-out folks have to admit it shouldn’t be that easy.
For anyone to sit there and say “no to gun control,” I say this: You are not helping to resolve or prevent further carnage and loss. You are the problem.
Nobody is trying to take away your precious guns. What needs to be done is to not make it so damn easy for some angry person, furious at the world, to sit at his computer, do a search, type in a credit card number and upon receipt of getting the weapon, now go out and kill people. This individual received the weapon and went out that morning to kill. He first shot and injured his grandmother before going on to kill 19 children and two adults. Keep in mind, at the time of typing this letter, that was the current death toll. That number sadly is expected to climb, per reports.
Nick Searles lives in Rutland.
