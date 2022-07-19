I had written that Vermont’s two-court system of adult guardianship appears to violate the common benefits clause of the Vermont Constitution; that the Vermont Supreme Court stated different treatment of different groups in statutory exclusions from publicly-conferred benefits and protections must be “premised on an appropriate and overriding public interest.”
As you might know, the common benefits clause parallels the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection clause but is read as being more broadly applied. But the U.S. Supreme Court in 1966 actually found a statutory arrangement in New York similar to one that exists in Vermont in the two-court system to be unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause. By statute, an appeal from the probate division’s creation of an involuntary guardianship is taken to the civil division in a de novo proceeding. An appeal from the family division in a similar case, however, is taken on direct appeal to the Vermont Supreme Court. In New York, the U.S. Supreme Court struck this arrangement down in civil commitment proceedings where, for one group of people, there was the availability of a de novo appeal and for the other, there was only the availability of a normal appeal. Baxstrom v. Herold, 383 U.S. 107.
If that single aspect of disparate treatment was found to violate the U.S. Constitution, what of the dozen additional aspects of disparate treatment in the two-court system where, for about 620 developmentally disabled adults in the family division, annual reports are not even required to be submitted to the guardian court on the well-being of the person under guardianship as they are required in every other adult guardianship in this state?
So what do we do about this? Nothing? Why, because it would be an inconvenient egg-on-the-face moment for DAIL, for the Disability Law Project, for the Judiciary and for the Legislature? Where are your priorities?
David Searles lives in Rutland.
