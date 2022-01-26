We have a pandemic ravaging millions of people throughout the world. Hundreds of millions of people are sick or suffering loss from losing those who died. Out of all the vaccines and demands to vaccine, nothing comes out of it, this pandemic rages on.
During a time of despair in just the United States alone, when our nation needs a leader, the leader decides to ignore our country. The same thing happened with the last leader and the one before him.
The difference between the last two is this: This one has 8,500 servicemen and -women ready to go to war. For what? Russia? Throughout his entire campaign for the White House, this president was focused so vehemently about his non-involvement in Russia or anything to do with Russia, yet he has 8,500 of our servicemen and -women on standby to the Soviet Union?
Russia is invading the Ukraine and this president's answer is to send 8,500 of our servicemen and -women to help? What's wrong here? Biden is doing the very thing Trump accused him of doing.
The only difference is this: Trump never aided Russia in their solitary coup to invade the Ukraine. That belongs entirely to Biden. Biden has 8,500 of our servicemen and -women on standby to help Russia as they invade the Ukraine.
This is our president. This is what the Democrats want as a leader. The United States hasn't had a leader since 1963. For those of us who are still here in 2024, let's try to be better, shall we? JFK would be appalled that we haven't had better in all these years, and I wasn't even born for another 23 years after his murder.
We need to do better. We need to find someone who isn't 80 years old, and who can actually leave a difference. The last two before Biden will not leave a difference. After Biden, also no difference. We owe it to ourselves to find someone who can actually be there for the United States.
Nick Searles lives in Rutland.
