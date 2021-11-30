There have been many times in the last few years I have thought we (humans) are such rotten creatures that possibly the only solution might be for a large asteroid to come from above and obliterate the evils we have done on and to this planet.
On Nov. 3, my wife and I had a fire at our home. Throughout this terrible time, we have been humbled by the love, caring and generosity of our family, friends, neighbors, coworkers, church family and complete strangers.
First, is the Rutland Fire Department that was on scene in less than three minutes and saved our house from total ruin. It will be rebuilt and that is because of the brave firefighters who entered a burning building! I did it that night. Not one of my finer moments, but I now understand what it takes to do that job. They removed my father’s Military Memorial Flag. The glass was cracked from the extreme heat. Chief Lovett had the glass replaced. Thank you. And thank you to Royal Security for the repair.
The crew from Regional Ambulance who dealt with a crazy man whose house was on fire and just let me rant.
To the nurses at Rutland Regional Medical Center Emergency Department who made me smile when I really just wanted to cry.
The Red Cross who was on the phone with Lisa and arrived at the hospital before we left, to help us find a place to stay that night.
The room attendants at Hampton Inn who offered their condolences from their hearts. We were complete strangers and they truly felt for us. You could see the caring in their faces, absolutely wonderful ladies.
Mayor Allaire and former mayors who reached out to offer whatever is needed.
The coworkers and staff at Rutland City Hall who offered one of the most generous gifts of all — a caring hug.
The Department of Public Works employees who offered a place to stay or anything else that may be needed.
Our magnificent Good Shepherd Lutheran Church family — their generosity has made me tear up more than once. Fabulous group.
And not least of all, my mother. She has been the rock in these crazy two weeks.
I am sure I missed many people. To those people, I apologize. This has been a whirlwind.
Thank you, all!
None of this hinges on who was or wasn’t elected president. These people can’t build their own spaceships and orbit the Earth. The question of vax or anti-vax has not been mentioned. But they do open their hearts and love their fellow man.
Maybe we can hold off on the large asteroid for now. Maybe there is still hope for this pale blue dot. If there is hope, it is because of the wonderful people in this community.
Dave and Lisa Sears lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.