Vermont lawmakers and the governor’s office are rightly focused on expanding access to paid family and medical leave to Vermonters statewide. Vermont is one of 14 states with a paid sick time law in place, guaranteeing up to five paid sick days to many workers. It is just one of the two states with large rural populations that require employers to provide paid sick time (Arizona is the other).

Now is the time for Vermont to join the group of 11 states and the District of Columbia that has a paid family and medical leave program that covers all working people in the state when a child is born or adopted, or a serious, personal or family health need arises and requires weeks away from work. There’s a right way and a wrong way to approach this — and, for rural workers and parents, in particular, the stakes are high.

