Vermont lawmakers and the governor’s office are rightly focused on expanding access to paid family and medical leave to Vermonters statewide. Vermont is one of 14 states with a paid sick time law in place, guaranteeing up to five paid sick days to many workers. It is just one of the two states with large rural populations that require employers to provide paid sick time (Arizona is the other).
Now is the time for Vermont to join the group of 11 states and the District of Columbia that has a paid family and medical leave program that covers all working people in the state when a child is born or adopted, or a serious, personal or family health need arises and requires weeks away from work. There’s a right way and a wrong way to approach this — and, for rural workers and parents, in particular, the stakes are high.
In Vermont, job-protected unpaid leave is available and accessible to only 35% of workers. And without paid family leave through their jobs, which just 28% of New Englanders have, parents must leave newborns and newly adopted children too soon, and family members must struggle to find or provide care for loved ones. Paid medical leave is also rare, which means many seriously ill or injured workers must return to work too soon or might leave their jobs.
As New America’s recent report, “Health, Work and Care in Rural America,” documented, rural people face a double bind because hospital-based health care services are much further from rural communities and the paid or unpaid workplace leave time they have available to access those services, is less common. In a state where nearly two-thirds of residents live outside metropolitan areas, these disparities are something lawmakers must take very seriously.
In Vermont, average distances from rural communities to a range of hospital-based health care services can be as much as 3.6 times as far as from urban areas. For example, in Vermont, rural NICU services are an average of 50 miles from rural census tracts but just under 14 miles from urban areas; hospital-based pediatrics care is more than 30 miles from Vermont’s rural census tracts but 13 miles from urban ones. For children and parents, these distances have real consequences: NICU babies are less likely to be visited when parents need to travel far distances, depressing babies’ ability to thrive. Hospitalized children recover more quickly when a parent is at the hospital with them.
Cancer treatment and cardiac care is also much further for rural Vermonters than urban ones — more than 20 miles, on average, compared to 11 miles. This has effects on individuals’ economic security and health — and on the strength of the entire labor force.
For example, one large study of Vermont workers found rural workers were more likely to retire early after a cancer diagnosis. The study’s authors found a smaller share of rural patients reported using paid disability leave relative to urban patients (12.3% versus 17.9%). Even after controlling for age, education and cancer stage, rural workers were 33% less likely to use paid disability leave. The study authors noted the types of manual labor jobs in rural communities, including in agriculture, forestry, fishing, mining and construction, are less likely to offer paid medical leave. They concluded this may increase the negative impact of cancer diagnoses on rural workers and help explain why they are 66% more likely to retire early than other cancer patients in Vermont.
All of this points the way forward for lawmakers: Instead of adopting Gov. Scott’s plan, which would give employers the option of buying a private insurance product to cover workers who need paid family and medical leave — a risky and largely untested plan that would be very unlikely to result in universal coverage, especially for rural workers and other underserved groups — lawmakers should look to tested solutions in a dozen other states.
Research shows paid leave will be most effective — especially for rural workers — if a universal program offers high rates of wage replacement to lower-wage workers, covers a range of family caregiving relationships, and offers job protections to all workers that go beyond the Family and Medical Leave Act’s coverage which disproportionately leaves out rural workers. These programs are affordable for workers and employers and offer a sustainable funding stream that offers predictability to all.
At some point, everyone will need to provide or receive care. Rural Vermonters, in particular, need the stability and security offered by comprehensive, universal paid leave — and rural economies, businesses and communities will benefit, too.
Vicki Shabo is a senior fellow of paid leave policy and strategy at New America think-tank in Washington, D.C.
