Response to John Nassivera’s March 25 op-ed Israel’s Problems and Us.
Beware of those who begin their op-ed pieces by declaring “I am not an antisemite.” They will take what is truly a most troubling and certainly the biggest internal threat to Israel’s democracy in that country’s history, and turn it into an opportunity to bash, in predictable ways, the Jewish state.
Dr. Nassivera’s piece is long and detailed with a lot to unpack. So, as a practical matter, I have chosen to limit my comments for the most part to his misrepresentation of the United Nations and Israel. Dr. Nassivera notes the U.N. has been “forced” during the past 70 years “to pass far more resolutions condemning Israel’s violations of international law and human rights than any other country in the world.” This is absolutely true but he provides no context.
The United Nations, as Dr. Nassivera writes, did indeed play a huge role in the creation of Israel. At the time the U.N. had 50 member countries. While it wasn’t a unanimous vote in favor of Israel, even the Soviet Union voted 'yes.' In addition, the vote taken in November 1947 included support for an Arab state.
Today there are 193 member countries, most of which are non-democratic. Many of those countries have themselves been accused of serious rights violations. In a typical example of this anti-Israel bias, in 2022, the U.N. General Assembly approved 15 anti-Israel resolutions and 13 resolutions criticizing all other countries combined. Six resolutions were passed criticizing Russia and its invasion of Ukraine. North Korea, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Syria, Iran and the United States were all the focus of one resolution each.
Dr. Nassivera insists Israel needs to make up its mind about whether it wants to be a democracy or not. I wonder if he has been watching the images coming out of Israel. The Israeli citizens have clearly made up their minds. We in the United States should feel inspired by the thousands and thousands of peaceful protesters who have taken to the streets, briefly shut down the country and for the moment, pushed back on Netanyahu’s move to overhaul the judiciary.
In the wake of these recent events, American-born Israeli author and speaker Daniel Gordis wrote: “I think you just witnessed one of the greatest weeks in Israeli history … What you have seen play out in recent weeks has been an extraordinary exhibition of love of country, of devotion to Zionism, of almost completely violence-free protests by hundreds of thousands of people for three months. What you have seen is the melding of (whatever little bit remains of) the left and the center, joined by many on the right who were so deeply worried about the split in the nation that they too, though they favored the reforms, said it was time to stop. You saw orthodox rabbis come out and say it was time to heed the people.”
It’s obvious Dr. Nassivera cares a lot about the future of the state of Israel. I do as well. But, Israel is not the only country where democracy is being threatened. Autocracy is creeping into many countries, including the good old U.S. of A. I wonder if Dr. Nassivera gives this much attention to any of those other countries or, as in the tradition of his favored United Nations, he is simply singling out Israel.
As we read in A Prayer for the State of Israel, which is recited on Shabbat mornings in many synagogues around the country: “Bless the Land with peace, and its inhabitants with lasting joy. And let us say: Amen!”
Rabbi Ellie Shemtov leads the Rutland Jewish Center.
