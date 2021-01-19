The commentary by Kathryn Adams in a recent Herald (Jan.14) suggests the library board’s proposed relocation of the library to the campus of the former College of St. Joseph is, in fact, a “done deal.”
As a former employee of the library and a longtime patron, I hope this is not the case and that the board can still be persuaded by continuing public input that moving the library to a distant corner of the city is not in the best interest of the city or library patrons.
Over the years, there have been proposals to move the library and surveys were done always showing an overwhelming majority of users favored the present location. Built originally as a link between the then old and new sections of town, the building has always been an anchor in the heart of the city. If a referendum could be taken in March on this issue, I am confident the result of earlier surveys would be repeated.
The so-called parking situation has played a key role in pushing this proposal forward. I’ve always felt that, except when there was a very special evening event in the Fox Room, Center Street and Court Street afforded adequate parking. Yes, it might be necessary to walk a block or two and/or put a coin or two into a meter but we are hardly faced with big city parking challenges. The question arises: is it worth abandoning a much-beloved, centrally located, architectural gem that has served the city and the region well for 85 years, for a little extra parking convenience at a site a mile-and-a-half from downtown?
It’s troubling, too, that parking should assume such a prominent role in the discussion. In a time when we profess to have a renewed concern with preserving and strengthening our downtowns, with preserving and cherishing our historical and architectural heritage, and lessening our dependence on the automobile, why would we consider relocating the library to a place that virtually demands the auto? It’s true we have the bike path and it’s a lovely walk the city should be proud of but that still leaves a long stretch of Dorr Drive, which, from the River Street Bridge to the campus, is a curving, well-trafficked road without shoulders or sidewalks and in my opinion, not to be recommended particularly in winter or lowlight conditions. Of course, we could walk to CSJ via West Street and Ripley Road but honestly, isn’t this quite a long walk that only the physically fit and those with plenty of time at their disposal might be inclined to undertake?
Another rallying cry that’s been heard is Rutland needs “a library for the 21st century” as if we didn’t already have one. For, while the present building is, indeed, old, it has been modernized and expanded and updated on at least three major occasions all with the aid of city taxpayers who supported bond issues to fund the work. And this might be the right point to remind everyone of the city’s very generous support of ongoing library operations over the decades, support that has also been provided as communities by Rutland Town, Mendon, Ira and Tinmouth. In 1933-34, the former city post office and courthouse was converted to a library. In 1966, it was expanded to include the Lawrence Reading Room and an expanded Children’s Room. The 1989 expansion designed by Alvin Fiegel added an elevator, created a new sunlit children’s area on the east side of the building, as well as space that would enable the library to bring its Vermont Collection downstairs and grow its extensive audiobook and video collections. It also laid the groundwork for the coming of computers.
Before concluding, I hope readers do not get the impression that, only with the coming of a new building at the former CSJ campus and the grassy expanses afforded by that site, will a full potential of services for the children be realized. The library has been blessed with the services of excellent children’s librarians over the years, most recently, June Osowski who beyond maintaining strong collections, provided a busy schedule of story hours, reading stimulus programs, craft workshops, special entertainers, and so forth. These programs took, and take, place in the Children’s Room, the Nella Grimm Fox Room, and outdoors on the lawn, weather permitting.
In conclusion, I respectfully ask if the saying “don’t mess with success” shouldn’t be considered here. And I would add that the public libraries in all of Vermont’s largest cities are struggling with the same challenges of building maintenance and of keeping up with constantly advancing new technologies. And all are downtown or centrally located.
I therefore urge the library board to listen to as many library users as possible and in the end, renew its commitment to the Rutland Free Library at 10 Court St.
Jake Sherman lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.