These past two months have proven to be a testament of character all over the country, and Rutland is no exception.
The murder of George Floyd sparked a nationwide divide when it comes to thoughts and beliefs about racial injustice. Either you are Black Lives Matter or All Lives Matter. There is no in-between. Even if you believe there is, there isn’t.
I am a 20-year-old Caucasian girl. I have never known what it’s like to be discriminated against or racially profiled because of the color of my skin. When I watched “When They See Us” on Netflix, I cried because we let that happen, not because it would have happened to me. I sit here fully recognizing my privilege. I am privileged because I am white-skinned, and that is a fact.
My two closest friends, Kjersti and Maddy, and I organized the peaceful protest that took place at Main Street Park on June 8. It was one of the most beautiful days in the history of Rutland. Around 600 people showed up to protest the racial inequalities that happen all over the country and stood in solidarity with every single person of color in our community.
And then I went home. I watched as my social media feeds stopped talking about BLM. I saw the media stop covering the ever-present protests that are happening in our country. I saw Breonna Taylor’s name stop trending without her killers being arrested. It was quiet.
A few weeks ago, someone reached out to me saying there was an upcoming campaign to get rid of the Rutland City Public Schools Raiders name and logo and asked whether I was interested in getting involved. Of course, I wanted to get involved! Of course, this is something I believe in!
Unfortunately, I couldn’t make the first meeting, and so again, I watched. I saw the first editorial written by the organizer. I watched the absolute outpouring of mixed reactions. I saw the response editorial. I saw the petitions.
I was absolutely flabbergasted. Weren’t these the same people who came to the protest? Why are we fighting a Native American woman telling us that the mascot and logo offends her?
It was so, so loud. It was almost deafening. The thing is, they have always been loud. When we grew quiet, they were static.
“The people at the protest caused the outbreak of COVID-19,” even though that doesn’t logistically make sense. “Liberal snowflakes, whiny brats,” when we are just fighting for racial justice. When we took BLM out of our Instagram bios, All Lives Matter stayed in theirs. Their Confederate flags continue to fly while we take the BLM flag down.
And then I realized this is how Rutland has always been.
Last year, a Black paraeducator was fired from the middle school for standing up against a student who was being racist. Now, I’m not saying she did it in a completely ethical way, but the social media posts that were spread neglected to say the student was being racist. This paraeducator stood up for herself because the student was being racist. And she was fired while nothing happened to the student. And when a white-skinned teacher threw a book at a student’s head, there was silence.
This is just one example. There are so many acts of racism and bias in our community that go unnoticed.
And that is what Amanda Gokee is trying to say. She isn’t trying to start a fire just because. This movement means something to her, and it means something to every single Indigenous person in the state. We can’t let the subtle racism and biases that happen in our town go unnoticed anymore. And if the Raiders name and arrowhead offend her, she has every right to say that. You don’t have a right to tell her she is wrong.
It is shameful to see the amount of racism and bias this issue has brought up. A mother who ran for elected office generalized the entire community of Native Americans by calling them drunks and drug addicts. In that retaliation editorial, the writer disregarded the genocide of Indigenous tribes on native land because it was like Michael Jordan dominating the NBA.
And so I give my props to Amanda Gokee for fighting for what she believes in. Do I completely agree with the way she went about it? No. But it takes a strong, strong person to fight for something when the whole community is against you. Especially when they’re being racist.
With that, I leave you with this: That Main Street Park protest meant nothing unless you keep fighting. The protest wasn’t the end, it was the beginning. You have to find your voice again. You have to be loud again. Be louder. Be so loud that we drown them out. I believe in the city of Rutland, I believe change can happen. But you’ve got to be loud.
Aris Sherwood is a Castleton University student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.