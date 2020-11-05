When I watched the RCPS school board meeting on Oct. 20, I was prepared to observe a conversation, possibly a debate, amongst the board members about the school mascot.
My daughter, who is a graduate of RHS, has been an advocate for inclusion and equity in the schools and had added her 2 cents during the school mascot forum earlier in the month. The forum was a time for those either for or against the mascot change to speak for two minutes. Speakers received no comments or questions and there was no public discussion among the board members about the input they were receiving.
Instead, what I witnessed on Oct. 20 was not a public discussion. In fact, it was very obviously a preplanned motion that was pushed through in a hasty manner without any opportunity for a counter. When one board member did attempt to counter argue, she was harshly shut down by the chairwoman. This exchange was cringeworthy.
Changing the Rutland Raider mascot is a huge undertaking, one that will have a rippling effect. For that alone, the decision deserved a discussion that did not start with a preplanned motion and had little regard for input from administration or students.
I strongly agree that consideration should be given to changing the mascot, but I strongly disagree with the poor attempt by a majority of school board members to manipulate a decision. Now we are experiencing the aftermath. At least two groups on social media are organizing to fight against the change while two of the board members voting against the change are being accosted and criticized. Have we not learned anything from Mayor Louras’ failed attempt at making Rutland a site for refugee relocation? Transparency does not mean you have to give up your ideals, but it will make your ideals much more legitimate.
Jami Sherwood lives in Rutland Town.
