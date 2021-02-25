Most people don’t believe there’s any kind of politics in the Bible, since churches teach that the Bible is a book about religion. However, the Judeo-Christian scripture presents perhaps the first sophisticated history of political science in the western world.
The book of Genesis reports Cain and Abel each offered a different kind of sacrifice. Sacrifices were offered at the founding of a nation and other special occasions, and typically indicated the preferred socio-economic way of life of the person or tribe offering it.
In the ancient world, there were two kinds of societies: one a lowland, riverbed, city society, supported by larger-scale farming, and the other a highland, rural society focused on herding and small farming. Early historians suggested God favored the highland herding variety represented by Abel’s sacrifice not because he favored the products and services marketed by a pastoral society, but because he favored the political system the highlands typically embraced.
The cities brought large numbers of people into close and dense association. Cities required a large food supply, which was provided by “suburban” farms with large enough water availability and large enough harvest output so the excess produce could be marketed to the nearby hungry city folk.
Cities inevitably brought about city-state governments headed by kings. Ancient Israel’s first large city brought about its first real monarch, King David. Kings in the Near East often made life miserable not only for people within their boundaries, but for neighboring societies as well. Cain fled Eden to the abode of his natural economic and political inclination, the city.
Meanwhile, the rural herders Abel represented planted their small crops using terrace farming techniques for fruits, grains, vegetables and herbs. The political system of the rural highlands, from Mesopotamia and Canaan in the Near East to the Scottish highlands in Great Britain, and from the Inca foothills in South America to the mountains of Vermont in North America, was one of fierce independence and local self-governance. These societies elected their own clan and tribal heads, and legislated by means of councils of these elders.
From the jumping off point of Cain and Abel, the Bible tells quite a story of conflict between the two systems of government.
Kimball Shinkoskey lives in Woods Cross, Utah.
