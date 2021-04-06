I’m an Eagle Scout, Dartmouth graduate, former EMT, husband to a maternity nurse and father of two. I write to you today concerning a current standing order for the Vermont State Guard as relayed to me through the adjutant general’s office as well as the commanding officer, Colonel Gilhooly of the Vermont State Guard.
The particular issue I would like to address is the constitutionally mandated and congressionally approved state guard’s status to serve and defend the state of Vermont and its oddly contradictory order to be unarmed in doing so.
Recently, Vermont saw approximately one-third of its National Guard soldiers deployed to the U.S. Capitol building. Like many other states, Vermont faced similar threats that took not only guardsmen but state and local law enforcement off their normal patrols to secure installations statewide. With rising tensions worldwide, we may see more National Guard troops deployed, leaving Vermont with a deficit of armed security forces.
Currently, the Vermont State Guard’s (VSG) prescripted role is to offer state-level military defense forces to the state of Vermont during natural disasters, relief efforts, events, installations that require additional staffing for traffic control, and for use as state-level security personnel as deemed and authorized by the governor’s office through the adjutant general. Also, the VSG assists in security for National Guard military installations such as the F-35 base and National Guard armories. They do all of this while in uniform and unarmed. How are state Guard personnel supposed to guard an armory and F-35 base without any effective use of force?
As a Gold Star Family member who lost our sister in Afghanistan when she was unarmed and in uniform among civilians, I find this scenario of unarmed security forces exceedingly problematic.
I was born on base in Berlin, Germany, to two air traffic controllers at the height of the Cold War. They later raised me in a law enforcement household stateside. My whole family is either military in every branch, EMT/firefighters or police. I grew up knowing the public doesn’t easily distinguish between one uniform and another. As a prior EMT and on-call firefighter, I know any of us can be targeted. Being in a security role for highly sensitive military bases and armory buildings, while unarmed, is simply a recipe for disaster that can quickly be prevented by lifting this order.
With the possibility of a large-scale National Guard deployment, coupled with increased security threats daily here at home (the U.S. Capitol was attacked again by a driver) the necessity for the Vermont State Guard is reaching heights not seen since World War ll.
I understand that bases have detachments of security forces in place, and the VSG has not received any weapons training. This could easily change. Either through the Vermont Criminal Justice Training Council, the National Guard or through private weapons training offered through veteran-owned weapons schools, the VSG could certainly be trained and tasked with security worthy of the state and federal installations they are ordered to guard and oversee.
The often-cited trope of “we’ve never needed them to do that before” positions commanders and civil authorities to behave in a purely reactive manner. We need to begin to see the security of the state of Vermont as a proactive measure that certainly mandates the VSG to be armed when needed.
Our state Constitution and federal congressional mandate allows for state defense forces dedicated to military security (among its other tasks) of the state. Having VSG personnel perform even the simple task of directing traffic puts them at risk of anyone seeking to harm uniformed personnel in public. Effectively hamstringing VSG’s ability to act as a true security force not only strains local law enforcement beyond their capacity, but also puts any National Guard members at further risk by thinking they can rely on the VSG as a true auxiliary guard for their persons, gear and installations.
In a state where any person could be carrying firearms concealed or openly, ordering state-level security forces to not be armed puts them at an immediate disadvantage to even the common citizen’s expected level of force. Deliberately ordering the VSG to be unarmed in its security roles is dangerous and negligent to the National Guard that the VSG support, fellow soldiers of the VSG and the residents of Vermont.
Waiting for an incident to happen that could be prevented with available training will be too little, too late.
Travis Shores lives in East Calais.
