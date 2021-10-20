Dear Governor Scott,
We write this letter from the steps of the State House, where we have been sleeping for the past five nights. On Saturday night, our belongings got drenched in the rain. We had support from people who came and took it to their homes to get dried, people on the street, whom you exited to the street, slept (or tried to) on wet blankets and pillows, with no hope for dry clothes or surface. The next night, the temperature dropped to 45 degrees. People brought us extra gear, people who were homeless, some of whom had no gear, were still soaking wet from the night before and slept drenched and in 45 degree weather. Then last night, the temperature dropped to 43 degrees. We slept in multiple dry sleeping bags and still were extremely cold. People whom you exited to the street did not have the good fortune of that level of extra layers or being dry as it rained last night, too. Tonight it will be 39 degrees and we will still be here, if you still intend to exclude this population from the GA Motel program.
Tourist season is beyond us. It is a long time until true ski season approaches. The administration can’t handle VERAP, the idea of another program to administer that is complex, is very concerning and still leaves folks whom you are excluding to potentially freeze to death. The risk of hypothermia begins at below 50 degrees, above 50 if you are wet. We are very close to the time when every year, Vermonters freeze to death. We can’t help but wonder why you would not use every single tool in your toolbox to keep your constituents safe.
We are so glad the administration is ceasing to ask Vermonters to trade their shelter for money. Also, that there is a slightly longer reprieve before Vermonters “currently in the program” in crisis will have to worry about where they go next yet again.
However, to not include the 1,000-plus Vermonters whom you exited is unacceptable. When we have tools in our toolbox to do more, we should do just that. Also, this should be continued until there no longer is federal reimbursement; following that, state-allocated funds should be used to do this; then, following that, a program like ERAP, which gives you more time to get it off the ground.
Permanent housing will not be online for three to five years and that is not a plan to get 2,200 homes we need for just this population online. This does not include the many middle-income earners who also need access to housing they can afford.
Finally, you must provide clarity of the options for folks in this situation and their rights so they can effectively advocate for themselves.
Please do the right thing today and include this population. It is not acceptable to leave them out! Until then, we will you see you on the State House steps.
Brenda Siegel lives in Newfane and Josh Lisenby lives in Vergennes.
