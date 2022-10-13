As a very hot summer ends, the upcoming election has been on the minds of Vermonters. With Vermont’s summer temperatures rising by 3.1° during the past 50 years, it is clear the effects of climate change are real and present. In order to remedy the situation, we must ensure the leaders we elect will take active steps toward climate mitigation.
While our state has a green reputation, we have not been reducing our carbon emissions at the same rates as our neighbors. Living in rural areas, Vermonters drive the highest number of miles per capita on average in the Northeast. Cold temperatures and poorly weatherized buildings also force Vermonters to pay hand-over-fist for heating fuel. It should then come as no surprise the two largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions in our state are transportation and heating.
While canvassing with VPIRG this summer, I talked to countless Vermonters who were tired of spending so much money to power their cars and heat their houses. Many were troubled by the ethical consequences of relying so heavily on carbon-emitting utilities as well. We must expand incentives and deadlines for incorporating non-carbon-reliant alternatives in order to increase availability and broaden distribution.
The best way to ensure these changes is to elect climate champions in November. While there is a cost to mitigating climate change, it is important we act now in order to avoid the worst, most costly effects. Many of these threats are already being felt around the world, and as we enter the third year of the Global Warming Solutions Act, we must seriously consider our options.
Over 15,000 Vermonters are supporting the Keep Vermont Cool campaign because the environmental impacts of inaction are more evident than ever. In order to move away from fossil fuels and build a better future, we need as many Vermonters as possible to make their voices heard and vote for candidates who prioritize climate change. Join the Keep Vermont Cool movement by signing the petition at www.keepvermontcool.org online.
Cameron Silloway lives in Pittsford.
