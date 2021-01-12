I, as many of us, have been reflecting on the events of Jan. 6. Yes, we all condemn this act. It was an affront to democracy. But I must disagree with the Herald’s assessment that this act was not a coup, but simply bullies. No!
This mob was incited by the president of the United States of America. This was a deliberate act of sedition and treason. This mob attempted to stop the certification of an election. That is an attack on democracy. That is an attack on America.
Before their attack on the Capitol, Donald Trump said, “So we’re going to, we’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, I love Pennsylvania Avenue, and we’re going to the Capitol and we’re going to try and give… The Democrats are hopeless. They’re never voting for anything, not even one vote. But we’re going to try and give our Republicans, the weak ones, because the strong ones don’t need any of our help, we’re going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.”
That is not the speech of a sane man. And it is not of any comfort that thousands thought it reasonable, and marched.
Despite the fact they were less than organized, they were certainly more organized than our security forces charged with protection of the Capitol. As we saw, it seemed as if the security forces in charge were in cahoots with the attackers. They cleared the path at some entrances to the building. Their presence on the steps was comical when compared to their presence at BLM demonstrations. (Gee, what could be the difference?)
Our president is mad. It is time to invoke the 25th. His cabinet is fleeing rather than upset the child-in-chief. They are revealing themselves as the craven, self-serving kleptocrats we knew them to be. It will be left to Congress to do the work. And what happens in the meantime?
The president is now playing with “pardons for any charges that may be brought.” I am well aware of the Ford precedent. That should have been, but was never tested in the courts. It smacks of the “indulgences” of Leo and Julius.
Here is the saddest thing about the events: It was all so predictable. There was no surprise. We did not wish this, but we saw it coming. As a matter of fact, the security forces did see this coming. At the least, they did nothing. At worst, they conspired. I think upon investigation, we will find the truth somewhere in-between. That is not comforting.
Joe Biden will be sworn in as president on Jan. 20. His real job will be janitor. There is a big mess to clean up.
George Simpson lives in Pittsfield.
