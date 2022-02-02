I’m writing in defense of Tim Newcomb’s recent editorial cartoon regarding the upcoming Vermont congressional primary.
Of course, racist and misogynistic caricatures abound and are to be roundly condemned but I believe this work is neither racist nor misogynistic. These are aspersions not to be lightly thrown around simply because you don’t like the drawing. This particular cartoon is well within the realm of traditional editorial caricature and is clearly illustrating a point — a point being made in writings by many other political observers — that there is a great gap in the level of experience between three current contenders for Vermont’s lone seat in Congress.
There seems to be a common misunderstanding about editorial cartoons, a belief that they should get a laugh and be generally inoffensive. Editorial cartoons are not comics and are not even necessarily funny. They are often barbed. If you want humor, you go to the funny page.
Editorial cartoons should more aptly be called graphic editorials. They rely out of necessity on visual exaggeration to tackle complex issues and make them quickly understood and that often involves magnifying facial or physical features, clothing or surroundings. The drawings need to make their point in visual shorthand. It’s a tough job to do well and can often cause readers to wince and feel uncomfortable — and maybe also make them think. The great editorial illustrators have often caused offense. At one time or another, any editorial cartoonist worth their salt will offend someone. This does not mean you shut them down.
It is my understanding that there have been coordinated personal attacks on Tim and threats against his livelihood as a result of this cartoon. If you don’t like a drawing or its message, criticize the illustration or tear into its message but don’t try to destroy the illustrator with ad hominem attacks. It’s inherently wrong and next time they might just create something you really like.
Mason Singer lives in Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.