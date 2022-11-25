As a fan of nationally themed months, November is one I am particularly excited about. It is National Career Development Month. Contrived? Maybe. Unnecessary? Debatable.
But here is why I like themed months. They remind all of us, as information-saturated, over-scheduled, and hyper-tasked individuals, to pause to consider a meaningful issue often back-burnered and forgotten about.
In the case of National Career Development Month, it is a time to remember the importance of career awareness, exploration and planning, the three distinct yet overlapping phases of career development. All K-12 students can be given an opportunity to connect with the world of work right in the classroom using hands-on career activities and visits by guest professionals. They can also participate in worksite visits to see up close what different careers entail. With each exposure, students move a little bit closer to discovering a career choice to try out.
Why does this matter? For starters, many students are leaving high school having had too little or, in some cases, no exposure to career development. As a result, their postsecondary plan is misinformed or they lack one altogether. This has resulted in a rising number of “opportunity youth” in our country, those between the ages of 16 and 24 who are neither employed nor in school or training. COVID-19 exacerbated the problem leading to a second pandemic for youth: a pandemic of uncertainty about their futures. In 2018, there were thought to be 4.8 million opportunity youth; today, the estimate is 10 million, or 1 in 3 (a doubling of young people neither in school nor the workforce between 2018 and 2021) — all the more reason to provide K-12 students with regular and multiple opportunities to explore careers and work on their own self-concept; to ensure by the time they graduate from high school, they are ready for their futures, be it further education, training or employment.
National Career Development Month also celebrates the importance of lifelong career development and honors career development practitioners who help individuals increase self-understanding of their interests, skills and values, with the purpose of empowering them to attain fulfilling career and life goals.
Vermont State Gov. Phil Scott proclaimed November 2022 as “Career Development Month” in our state. Schools and businesses are encouraged to embrace the spirit of this proclamation and deploy initiatives within their own organizations that highlight students and employees growing in their own career maturity.
While I am grateful to Governor Scott for using the power of the pen to shine the light on career development, my sincerest hope is one day we won’t need to designate a “career development month” but rather every month — for that matter, every week and day — will be focused more intentionally and consistently on career readiness for our youth both in and out of school.
In the meantime, however, for the final days of November 2022, let’s bring career development to the front burner and give it the attention it deserves for the sake of our current and future workforce.
Deborah Singiser lives in North Chittenden.
