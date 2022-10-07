Last weekend’s editorial, “Make a difference,” describes the benefits of school-based mentoring programs for Vermont students during this post-COVID-19 recovery period. It cites national studies documenting the positive effects of mentoring for youth, such as better school attendance, an increased likelihood of going to college, and a reduction of risky behaviors.

I would like to highlight another form of mentoring, how it addresses other challenges youth face in 2022 and how readers can get involved.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.