“Gloves Off at School Board Meetings” (Jim Sabataso, Dec. 30, 2021) portrayed recent challenges faced by local school boards and the negative outcomes and deleterious effects the behavior of members of school boards and the public have had on our students. This has been exhaustively covered by the media.
To offer hope to discouraged readers, I would like to draw attention to another school district in Rutland County: one with an effective system of governance which, when used correctly, prevents the phenomenon of school board meetings becoming “battlegrounds” and avoids the missteps we saw school boards in our region take this past year.
I served six years (2016-21), four as chair, on the Barstow Unified Union School District (BUUSD) and three years on the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union (RNESU). In 2017, the BUUSD board formally adopted a system of governance called Policy Governance developed by John Carver in the 1970s. This model is widely used to govern enterprises — public and private — in the U.S., Canada and Europe.
Policy Governance is designed to empower a board of directors to fulfill its obligation of accountability for the organization it governs. The key word is “govern,” which comes from an ancient Greek word meaning “to steer.” In a manner of speaking, a group who governs something guides its course or direction, as a school board should. Governing is different from managing, which is the planning and implementing of how to get things done (sometimes referred to as operations). Management is the responsibility of the CEO, or in the case of a school district, the superintendent.
In my experience, the gift of Policy Governance was the clarity of roles and responsibilities of all persons involved in running our school district. The chains of authority and accountability were consistently understood and respected. There were ample opportunities for public engagement. In fact, that’s one of the three core roles of a PG board, known as “ownership linkage.” Residents in Chittenden and Mendon, as the legal “owners” of BUUSD, are the ultimate source of the school board’s authority. Consequently, the school board is accountable to the residents, the “owners” of the BUUSD.
Undoubtedly, the biggest test to our governance system came at the start of my last year on the board — the pandemic. Thankfully, at that point, our Policy Governance system was well established and served the BUUSD well. At no point during that unprecedented year did we have conflict around the virtual board table or contentious public fora. As a board, we were able to focus on our business of school governance and delegate with absolute confidence the many day-to-day (actually at that time, the hour-to-hour) decisions that had to be made by the superintendent very quickly. It worked so well that, in February 2021, we were able to report to our owners that not only was the BUUSD effectively navigating the pandemic storm, but was continuing to progress towards its mission.
In sum, Policy Governance enables a school board to focus on the larger, long-term issues, to delegate with clarity, to control management's job without meddling, to rigorously monitor and evaluate outcomes: in other words, to truly lead the school district. School board leadership should not be rhetoric. It must be a reality. Our students deserve nothing less.
Deborah Singiser lives in North Chittenden.
