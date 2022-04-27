Last month, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced thousands of his state’s government jobs will no longer require a four-year college degree.
This bold move is the first-in-the-nation workforce initiative to formally eliminate the four-year college degree requirement from thousands of state jobs. As a career development professional working with middle and high school students in Rutland County, this headline grabbed my attention. I often meet students who do not wish to or are unable to attend a four-year college. I also encounter students who default to the college option because of conformity with and expectations of others, or because they believe college is the only pathway to a well-compensated and fulfilling career.
That is why I was inspired by Hogan’s announcement. Maryland will look for candidates who are “STARs” (Skilled Through Alternative Routes). In other words, job seekers who are “age 25 or older, active in the labor force, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and have developed their skills through alternative routes such as community college, apprenticeships, military service, boot camps and most commonly, on-the-job.”
Maryland is reclassifying half of all state jobs to attract STARS candidates.
This new policy aims to ensure qualified, non-degree candidates are regularly considered for career-changing opportunities in state government. In doing so, it will also improve access for Marylanders, without bachelor’s degrees but with required skills, to fill jobs that are in demand by the state.
With the recent attention to equity in our society, this new approach to hiring by the state of Maryland seems timely. Hopefully, it will result in a hiring boost for qualified minorities, immigrants, veterans and thereby, make state government more representative.
Of course, questions remain, such as: Will this really increase opportunity and equity in Maryland? Will it start a broader movement including in the private sector? I hope so. I guess only time will tell.
In the meantime, I do think it’s a promising model for other states and employers to follow. I would like to see this policy change in Vermont. Maybe it will happen. After all, Gov. Phil Scott said in his State of the State address earlier this year, “So let’s start with the people already here and do more to connect them with great jobs.” I can’t think of a better way to do that than starting with Vermont’s government jobs.
Deborah Singiser lives in North Chittenden.
