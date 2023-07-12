This is an open letter to Mayor Doenges and the Rutland City Board of Aldermen:

Thank you, Mayor Doenges, for your thoughtful comments on your Mayoral Facebook page regarding the tragedy on Woodstock Avenue this past Friday afternoon and the tragic loss of one of Rutland City's finest, Police Officer Ebbighausen. However, I believe that you should also speak to this Rutland community on the radio. Not everyone has Facebook and or internet access, and not everyone has access to the Rutland Herald.

