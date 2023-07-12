This is an open letter to Mayor Doenges and the Rutland City Board of Aldermen:
Thank you, Mayor Doenges, for your thoughtful comments on your Mayoral Facebook page regarding the tragedy on Woodstock Avenue this past Friday afternoon and the tragic loss of one of Rutland City's finest, Police Officer Ebbighausen. However, I believe that you should also speak to this Rutland community on the radio. Not everyone has Facebook and or internet access, and not everyone has access to the Rutland Herald.
This community is shocked, sad, and at a loss. This is an unprecedented time in Rutland history; and unprecedented times deserve unprecedented responses. I sincerely hope that you, as mayor of this city, can please coordinate with the local radio stations AM and FM to speak the message that you wrote on Facebook, if not more, on live radio: WSYB, WJJR, Cat Country. This city is in pain and needs to hear your voice as mayor speaking live to this community — at a noontime mayoral address or something similar. And it should be announced in the press, on Facebook, and the radio, that you will be speaking live to the Rutland community.
The recent events of the last few days deserve an unprecedented response from our local leaders: the shooting at Giorgetti Park the other day, followed by the horrific and tragic loss of our bright, young Officer Ebbighausen on Friday afternoon.
This is a defining moment for the city of Rutland. The time is now, more than ever before, to address the issues of drugs and crime in our community and to bring our city together in this time of sadness with a determined plan to go forward. The city needs to hear you, Mayor Doenges. The city of Rutland needs to hear a voice out of all of this that is not just the 6 p.m. news. I sincerely believe that a live radio message from our mayor and other local leaders will go a long way in the healing and strength of this community.
Officer Ebbighausen deserves nothing less.
Sheri J. Slack lives in Rutland.