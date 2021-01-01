It’s a lovely old building, and it will remain if Rutland Free Library moves to a community campus at 71 Clement Rd. Originally built as a post office and courthouse, it has been city-owned since a swap for what became the post office on West Street. The library, an independent nonprofit operating as what Vermont law calls an “incorporated library,” has been squatting there, rent-free with no lease, since 1938. The building was expanded twice since, adding the long, low structure behind the original box, then the “tower” rooms at the east corners.
As for maintenance at 10 Court, city voters passed a bond 11 years ago, which addressed the most critical needs (major roof repairs and some plumbing). It was clearly stated at the time that the bond addressed approximately half the immediate needs. Since then, the library has chipped away as systems failed: The Fox Room when the ceiling collapsed, new lobby restrooms, closing one toilet when the plumbing finally gave up (and replacing the help desk damaged in the leaks), new flooring, adding broadband, repairing wiring, adding second-floor wiring, replacing pipes in the boiler room nearing a “catastrophic” failure, and so on.
Many of these repairs addressed decades-old decisions to cut corners and save a few dollars: It’s why we had residential-grade plumbing, which resulted in constant backups. It’s why, when the building was wired and rewired, the second floor was still not grounded, and why one, 20-amp circuit was deemed sufficient to power its largest public space.
All told, RFL spent $250,000 on major building repairs between 2014 and 2019. That’s all money raised through grants and donations, invested against the need to fix the building, over and above routine cleaning and maintenance. Neither RFL nor the city treasurer can find any record of any city-spending on 10 Court St. in that time. All our tax-supported funding goes toward daily operations to provide materials and programs to the public. Upkeep has been our load and ours alone.
At least since the 2009 roof crisis, the library has been working toward a major renovation of 10 Court St., starting with a nationally recognized space planner who in 2013 put the cost of a full-scale renovation to make the building meet contemporary standards, at $6.5 million to $11.4 million. Recognizing that as unworkable, multiple sets of board members and three directors have worked on the remaining mechanical issues (most pressing but by no means the only items are new boilers, which are on borrowed time; sealing the building envelope to stop wasting fossil fuels; and the remaining third-floor plaster). We also addressed the most basic library needs (a functioning children’s area, connecting the desks for efficiency and staff security, a rudimentary teen space). The city was willing to discuss a second bond request, limited to the mechanical repairs, not the library-centric improvements. Their starting point was a scope of work looking ahead a decade, so taxpayers would not be surprised with more bond requests.
That estimate is just less than $1.5 million, roughly half mechanical (so a $750,000 city bond) and half library improvements, to be paid from donations the library has carefully stewarded over the years, and grants. For that, we would still not get good sightlines or multiuse/flexible spaces, which are the first things a modern library needs. Before committing to such an expensive project, particularly one with limited returns, the board did its due diligence, and it was only then that the campus option made our radar. Again, we did our research before going public. Some disagree with that approach, but it’s the same one we used in planning renovations at 10 Court St.
What we found is a library in excellent, almost turnkey condition, having received a $1 million renovation in 2006. Mary Giorgetti was the main funder, but walking through the space, you see many plaques thanking familiar Rutland names for their support. Reusing that investment is what makes the deal possible.
The rest of the administration building around the library does need some basic renovation; the roof, siding and some HVAC work are the big-ticket items. We need to build a children’s area next to, and visible from, the main room, but separate and soundproofed. This is the single most common request from users, who are either looking for a place their kids can enjoy without annoying other patrons, or who are looking for a quiet place to work and study. Right now we have neither. Working with the developer while they are building senior housing on the campus will save further tens of thousands of dollars in overhead. We expect the total purchase and renovation price to be $1.2 million, a savings of $300,000.
Any building will need repairs. But a newly renovated building will not need $250,000 over five years. Our plan is to set some of the savings aside every year as a dependable fund to maintain our building. We’ll burn less fuel, saving money and the environment. And because needed repairs won’t be in competition with paving, sewer projects, repairs to other city buildings, or the many other demands on the city budget, we won’t need to maintain the size of emergency fund we needed when, for example, the Fox Room needed a new ceiling and the city had no available reserves. That will let us make the purchase and sale at the former College of St. Joseph without debt or any government bonding, and afford our own upkeep down the road.
I read Alvin Figiel’s discussion of the two buildings and greatly respect the work he and his partners put into 10 Court St. From a purely architectural standpoint, I agree with his conclusion that the current library is a better building. When I was hired, and again with this group of board members, I told them to concentrate on the current building.
But having worked through the possibilities of a community campus, with library and recreation services on the same site, with a real children’s room, teen services, parking, ADA access and more varied spaces for public bookings, the campus is the right location. And as the person charged most directly with providing library services to Rutland, given a choice that will let us provide more services for a wider range of people, in a safer, more environmentally friendly building, and save hundreds of thousands of dollars upfront and more year over year, the decision is obvious. We would be derelict in our duty not to pursue this move.
Randal Smathers is director of Rutland Free Library.
