Led by Sen. Bernie Sanders, Vermont’s delegation is at the forefront of a plan to fund libraries as part of the federal infrastructure plan. The numbers are staggering — $5 billion for libraries as part of an overall plan in the trillions, some $18 million of which would come to Vermont. Here’s what it would mean in real terms, in our communities.
Vermont libraries are all locally funded. We get several hundred dollars each year in pass-through grants that pay for courier service or summer reading programs. The American Rescue Plan Act, passed earlier this year, generated just under $33,000 in funds that will let us to play catch-up on some aging technology.
These are greatly appreciated as far as they go, but the conversation around buildings is measured in the millions. The Rutland Free Library building at 10 Court St. needs about $750,000 in basic repairs, like working boilers and basic energy efficiency (those lovely big brick walls have no insulation, and the 1858-vintage windows are leaky, single-pane models), even setting aside the price to make it function as a modern library. The now-blocked move to former College of St. Joseph would have saved hundreds of thousands of dollars, but there are no cheap solutions.
Rutland Free Library is not an exception. Just here in Rutland County, libraries in Castleton and Brandon have been waiting years to be able to provide wheelchair access beyond the ground floor. Our teen librarian came from Mount Holly, where she carried in gallon jugs of water in winter because the pipes from the well freeze. The need is real and has been accruing since the federal government last funded work on library buildings in 1997.
The Build America’s Libraries Act addresses facility infrastructure, accessibility barriers, broadband capacity, natural disasters, pandemics and environmental hazards. Perhaps its strongest feature is preparing libraries for climate change, by prioritizing sustainable and resilient design to withstand flooding, extreme heat, severe storms and extended power outages.
Many of Vermont’s libraries are in beautiful, historic buildings that are expensive to maintain and more expensive to renovate. The cost far exceeds the ability of many communities to pay. The Rutland Regional Plan (p. 88) said of libraries: “Their existence and their stability are taken for granted.” The current discussion around public infrastructure offers us a once-in-a-lifetime chance to remedy decades of deferred maintenance. As Congress prepares to make investments in our communities, the Build America’s Library Act must be included.
Randal Smathers is Rutland Free Library director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.