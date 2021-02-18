To the signatories of the letter in this week's Rutland Herald:
Today you had published an op-ed in the paper above your names, asking for six to eight weekly meetings to reconsider our planned move to the former College of St. Joseph. It seems a benign enough request and you claim to honor the work the trustees have put in on this idea.
Yet many of the questions you claim to need answers for have been explained multiple times publicly in print and on the internet; in several cases I have taken significant time away from my day-to-day responsibilities as director for lengthy email and phone correspondences with various of you to explain specific concerns. You ignore or dismiss these detailed personal explanations and still you claim to honor our work.
Worse is the attack on the Board’s motivations. You ask if either the local credit union that holds the deed to the property or the developer “influenced” the decision making, and accuse the Trustees of “excluding the public” from the process. At best, that’s an indirect accusation that the Board was derelict in its duty. It hints at even darker motives, which have been kicked around in the virtual gutters of the internet. Now you’ve put them in print.
You have no basis for a claim of secret influence because there was no secret influence. You bring no evidence because there is none, and yet you choose to spread this insinuation as the first “important question” about the project. You make this veiled suggestion of impropriety about the board’s conduct, sign the letter, and still claim to “honor” us.
I know many of you personally and state frankly that you know better, especially in the same season when this nation is recovering from political violence fomented by false claims and accusations. The private citizens who comprise the board, who do the often dull, often difficult, and always time-consuming committee work that a board entails deserve better. Many of you serve or have served on boards; you know better. And yet you seek to publish an unsupported, entirely inaccurate, and spurious attack on dedicated people doing actual volunteer work to support the library. How? Why? What were you thinking? Shame, too, on the Herald for printing that accusation on its op-ed page.
You claim to have been excluded, yet many of you have spoken at length publicly at two board meetings and a public hearing we organized in the 10 weeks since the project was announced, part of the public input process we committed to when we made the announcement. We have spoken on the phone and I have answered your emailed questions. We have listened carefully to you. Still you say you are excluded.
Here’s the answer, again, on the timing: We chose to do our homework before going public, exclusive of any outside influence, exactly as we had been doing while researching renovations to 10 Court St., and reached the independent conclusion that the library ought to move to the new space; then we announced that plan. That’s the full and complete answer.
You cite the ghost of Nella Grimm Fox, the largest donor in the library’s history. Yet Nella in her will refused to let a penny of her money go toward this building, a requirement we follow closely to this day. Maybe she recognized in her wisdom that at some point the library would need to relocate again, as it did when she was alive. For whatever reason, she chose to support the work of the library, not the maintenance of a building. To quote the Rutland Regional Plan written in 2015 by the Planning Commission and renewed in 2018:
Old buildings often outlive their original purposes. Adaptive Reuse is the process of using old buildings for new activities while retaining their historic features. … This type of reuse of our historic and culturally significant structures to meet present day commercial, industrial and residential needs ensures that these resources are continuously maintained and appreciated as a bridge between the Region’s history and future.
I would suggest Mrs. Fox was ahead of her time in this as well as in running an industry in an era when women were expected to be mere assistants to men.
You propose three subjects for the six to eight weeks of debate:
-- What would be necessary to retain the library at its current location at 10 Court St.? We did that work: $6.85 million to $11.4 million in 2013 dollars for a full-building renovation, almost all public money. Hundreds of hours of further work resulted in finding a $1.5 million compromise, half public and half library savings. The campus move would cost $1.2 million, with no additional bonding or taxpayer dollars. It is all money the library has scraped together over many years to fix 10 Court. And the move will reduce long-term maintenance costs, further lowering the financial load on city taxpayers. This question has been asked and answered in-depth and multiple times, because it’s the question that started this work 11 years ago when the library first proposed moving to The Pit.
-- What are the pros and cons of the move? We have clearly made the case for the move in multiple venues. We have attempted to sum this up as we can do more for more people and spend less money in the new location. The cons are that people want us to be the library of their childhood, and whatever benefit we bring to Downtown Rutland; these ignore our realities of a building that does not meet the basic priorities of a modern library (sightlines, flexible space), that many of our users find hard to access and unwelcoming, and fail to balance “but Downtown” against the benefit to the region as a whole of having a community campus where families and seniors alike can enjoy a delightful new recreation center, with indoor and outdoor activities, wooded walking paths, playing fields, and library services and programming, safely away from traffic in a beautiful setting.
-- Finally you ask what current buildings in downtown could serve instead? The short answer is there are none in anything like our price range. Anticipating this coming up at some point in the renovation conversation, I did a full survey of real estate listings when I was hired as director, and I scan them periodically. We need 30,000 square feet of fully ADA accessible, sturdily built space, wired for the 21st century, and easily viewed from staff work stations.
This gets to the heart of our board’s longstanding and heartfelt commitment to the community. In 2014, when we got the $6.85 million-plus estimate to renovate 10 Court St., the board decided that whether we could find the money to do the work was a moot point; it was too much of a commitment to one entity to ask of Rutland. There are many, many worthy nonprofits and government initiatives in need of public support. We felt at the time that, even if we were successful in a major, years-long fundraiser, it would financially harm too many other valuable organizations around Rutland. Last month I asked the board if that was still their belief (with 100 percent turnover of board members in the interim) and the answer was a unanimous “yes.”
Library construction is expensive. The public wants attractive, well-built civic structures, furnishings need to be ready for 20 years of daily use, and we’re technology-intensive. New libraries around the country run at a bare minimum of $300-$350 per square foot to build, not including land. Rutland Free needs something approaching 30,000 square feet to fulfill what the community asks us to do. That’s a $9 million to $10.5 million structure. It’s too much, for us.
The only thing that puts the campus site into the picture is that the college spent $1 million in renovating its former gym in 2006. That’s $1.3 million in today’s dollars in actual spending, not an estimate, to create a modern library starting with a large, open box that was in good shape. Plus CSJ got a $2 million grant for broadband infrastructure in 2016. Even if we could find an available building of sufficient size downtown, any such project starts that much farther in the hole, because it would require a lot of work just to get to where the college started, and still not have those millions invested.
So the answer is any project would cost multiple times more than ours … $8 million? $10 million? You, the letter writers, want us to spearhead that kind of investment, but we have already rejected it on the grounds that it’s a wasteful and extravagant use of public money. Instead, we found a way to get into a fabulous space for $1.2 million, which is within our budget and the community’s means. That’s an incredible achievement in careful long-term planning and frugal use of resources, which should be a cause for celebration. Instead you accuse us of secrecy, of being under undue influence, and insist we redo all the work that’s gone into it, while claiming to honor and support us. It’s an odd form of support.
You have rejected the answers the Board and I gave you while directly responding to your concerns but you want dozens of hours more of my time and the board’s time. You won’t accept the bare facts we’ve made available or respect the careful research and decision-making that went into them, and want us to start over instead. Finally you accuse what is honestly a terrific, dedicated, thoughtful, and hard-working group of volunteers of being under some sinister “influence,” when what they were doing was yeoman’s work in support of the library and our community. Ultimately, by state law, the decision is the board’s; I have no vote but an advisory role.
I have also been working diligently via many outreach efforts in the city to get public input on our proposal. I have spoken to civic groups, to nonprofits working with disadvantaged residents, with schools, in the media, and at public meetings, asking for input. Support has been terrific, even humbling. I am reaching out to our small business community and answering questions directly.
That work continues. We will have another public meeting, as planned. But I am, in my role as an ex officio member of the board, advising it to proceed as it has: Carefully, thoughtfully, and prudently toward a well-constructed deal that will guarantee first-class library services to the greater Rutland community for decades to come.
Randal Smathers is the director of the Rutland Free Library.
