Joe Biden is a national security risk. His cognitive decline is apparent to anyone who has a family member who suffers from dementia. The signs are all there: lack of focus, outbursts of anger, poor memory, shuffling gait, slack jaw and vacant eyes. This is why the campaign won’t allow him to speak off-teleprompter. This is why they hide him, tucked away and safe from the stress and tough questions of a gritty U.S presidential campaign. This is why they will not reveal his health record. In fact, Joe Biden has had two brain aneurysms which resulted in two brain surgeries, both in 1988.
This is not a laughing matter and nothing to scoff aside as meaningless, which the media does on a regular basis. The protection he receives from the fawning media and Big Tech is a true disservice to the American voter and provides an open opportunity for others with questionable intent to take advantage of his impaired mental state. Joe Biden, who wants to be the leader of the free world, has not been adequately challenged about his policies nor has the media pushed him on his non-answer about expanding the Supreme Court. And here it is for the folks wondering when I’d bring it in: Where’s Hunter?
The troubled son of the former VP trafficked in his father’s position, got in bed with the CCP and Ukraine and took millions to promise to deliver more ‘in person contacts’ and to provide cover for investigations into the boards on which he sat. There are 29K emails from Hunter’s imprisoned business partner, Bevon Cooney, and more to come when Devon Archer, another former partner, enters prison to serve his time. It’s no wonder Joe Biden is hiding. He will do anything to protect his son and to protect the millions he’s secretly and illegally benefitted from while serving as vice president under the Obama administration.
The amount of risk a Joe Biden presidency presents to this nation is limitless with bad actors we can’t even imagine right now. It can involve him, his son, his brother, sister and more. We are talking about the threat of bribery, extortion and downright selling out your country. When all the filthy dirty-dealing finally comes to light, as the truth always does and will under a Trump administration, we will only just begin to understand the full scope of how deep the swamp really is.
Cristine Smith lives in Castleton.
