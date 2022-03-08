We admit that Tuesday’s budget vote results hit us harder than others. Here in Slate Valley, we have seen defeats through the decades, and we have always overcome them. We feel that the budget presented to taxpayers was more than responsible and reasonable, but the taxpayers ultimately did not feel that way. We need to understand why. It represented a substantial tax decrease, from 2 to 10%, and was less than the budget three years ago.
As a district, we have truly embraced the philosophy of Act 46 to contain costs, develop efficiencies, increase opportunities and address long-overdue issues like deferred maintenance. We are at a crossroads now. We are dealing with increasing mental health issues and societal issues that are spilling over into the school district. The schools provide after-school care, free breakfast and lunch, mental health supports, telemedicine, food for families on weekends/vacations, etc. This all comes at a cost. This cost was not part of our budget 10 or even 20 years ago.
We are near the bottom for per-pupil spending in the state and second from the bottom in Rutland County. Contrary to belief, the municipal tax rates drive the tax bills in our area. Fair Haven, for example, has the second highest municipal tax rate in the county and the lowest homestead education tax rate according to the Vermont Department of Taxes in 2021. The issue is not the school tax rate.
As a Slate Valley community, the day has come that we need to decide what learning experiences or outcomes we want for our students. How do we create educational experiences, so we become the jewel of Addison and Rutland counties? Is it possible we might not have much to vote on if we continue to eliminate positions and defer infrastructure maintenance? What future do we want for Slate Valley?
We invite you to participate in board meetings and our upcoming strategic planning process that will be advertised soon. We need to work together for a shared vision for Slate Valley.
Timothy Smith, Slate Valley board chair
Brooke Olsen-Farrell, Slate Valley superintendent
Glen Cousineau, Slate Valley Finance Committee chair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.