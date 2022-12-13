It is all too common for those living with disabilities to become cut off from their families and friends, or to find themselves in circumstances where they are not able to take advantage of social opportunities. Many people think of loneliness as being an emotional state, but that’s only part of the story. Loneliness is now being recognized as a growing health problem in the United States with some experts calling it an epidemic. With this in mind, it is important we work together to ensure all our neighbors remain connected with the world around them.

The holidays can be a particularly difficult time for all those who struggle with loneliness — even more so for seniors whose loved ones have died or moved away over the years. If your loved one doesn’t have anyone to spend time with during the holidays, consider inviting them over to your house. This can help them feel less isolated during this time of year. Because of the sheer number of people who will be around this time of year, it’s easy to feel lonely if you don’t have many friends or family members nearby. And since loneliness is associated with depression and anxiety, that means many more people may be dealing with those feelings on top of their loneliness.

