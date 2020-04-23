I'm writing about the protest drives through Montpelier and the backlash that has erupted as a result of people taking to the streets to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with the government.
What happened to the Bill of Rights and the Constitution? When you mention these seemingly inconvenient freedoms, the pat response insinuates that disobedience to the state and its directives makes you an outcast deserving of being shunned, mocked and silenced. The public shaming of anyone who disagrees with the continued economic shutdown is not going to be tolerated by independent, freedom-loving Vermonters and Americans.
In this war against an invisible enemy, the U.S. population as a whole has embraced the necessary change in behavior, as well as the voluntary and ordered shuttering of businesses. The unintended consequence of this collective cooperation has resulted in the destruction of what was once the best economy in our nation's history.
For those of you who don't own a business, it is very easy, bordering on arrogance, to continue to tell the independent small business owner to shutter their doors interminably.
Please understand that growing a business is like growing your family. It takes love, hard work, energy and a whole lot of sacrifice to make it a success. We have had weeks of obeying for the common good and now is the time to begin to open up this economy again.
The extension order to stay home until May 15 from Gov. Phil Scott is extreme. The truth is that there are more healthy people than sick people in this state. Our hospitals are in good condition. Our community health centers are not overwhelmed. The COVID death rate here is, thankfully, low.
I believe in the residents of the state of Vermont and locally to continue to do the right thing to keep our communities safe. We have been educated on the precautions, the symptoms, the need for social distancing and, yes, we know that some people will tragically die from this virus no matter what precautions are taken.
It's not pragmatic to believe that we are going to save everyone from getting sick, nor are we going to test every person, so what do we do now? I know I will be accused of Darwinism, but we are at a point where those who are sick, symptomatic or with severe risk factors must stay home and protect themselves.
People are good at heart, and they will do what is right for themselves, their neighbors and their businesses. It is time to trust and support your neighbor. We can still protect each other with some creative solutions rather than allowing fear to paralyze us. It's time to dream again and remember that there is nothing we can't overcome with some good old American ingenuity and love for one another.
I cherish my freedom and the responsibility to stay free sometimes means challenging the government. I support the protesters' First Amendment right to free speech and the right to peacefully assemble. God Bless America.
Cristine Smith lives in Castleton.
