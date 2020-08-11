I stopped at the Wednesday downtown farmers’ market yesterday, and the shoppers there all wore masks, but I was more than surprised that none of the vendors were masked.
The latest requirements from the Vermont Department of Health mandate masks in outdoor settings and specifically mention farmers’ markets as one of those settings. It’s not a hint or a suggestion, it’s a requirement. Masks aren’t a fashion or political statement, and they aren’t particularly comfortable, but they are important in helping to prevent the spread of a deadly virus and the state requires them for the protection of everyone, and so it shouldn’t be an issue.
Beside allowing vendors to conduct business unmasked being a hazard to the health of everyone, it’s a terrible optic for the city of Rutland and the farmers’ market organization that vendors are allowed to do this. How can anyone expect to enforce mask and safety rules for customers for health reasons when they see the vendors are free to do what they please?
City property should not be made available to vendors to use to make money while violating the Department of Health requirements and endangering the public. The city should be concerned enough to discuss with the farmers’ market board in getting a word to the wise to the vendors that. if they don’t want to follow common sense, they still need to follow the state requirements if they want to participate.
We have been fortunate in Vermont because of a combination of dedication, hard work, and enforcement and pure good luck that we have not been overcome with the high number of COVID-19 cases many other states have suffered and now terrible infection climbs because they decided to open up everything, throw your mask away, the war’s over, let’s party. We don’t want that here.
The farmers’ market is rightly a cornerstone of downtown, but it needs to follow the same rules as the rest of us or we could end up being a hot spot, too. Yes, it can happen here.
Bob Smith lives in Rutland.
