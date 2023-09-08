There are certainly complex challenges in higher education and significant forces at play that a university like ours doesn’t control — our aging demographic, uncertainty about the value of higher education, and designing a delivery model that reaches and encompasses the rural nature of our state.

In the face of these challenges, Vermont stepped up. Led by Gov. Phil Scott, lawmakers and the chancellor, Vermont has made more than a $200 million investment in the Vermont State Colleges System, which paved the way for the unification and creation of Vermont State University. This decision is about far more than money. It represents a commitment to equity, inclusion and opportunity for the students we serve; many are first-generation college students, adult learners, single parents and those of low or moderate incomes.

