It is clear to me we need to keep the new mascot, the Rutland Ravens. There has been so much discussion here in Rutland since last summer around the mascot. This conflict first came to my attention last July, when an RHS parent called me and asked me not to be in favor of changing the mascot. I spent considerable time in conversation with her, and that call prompted me to start researching as I really didn’t know enough about the issue. Researching a topic to deepen our understanding is something we should all do, especially when the concerns involve race, gender and other issues of identity.
The presentation by Amanda Gokee and her colleagues was very moving, and I felt I understood the message. What really changed me forever was the white paper I received from the National Congress of American Indians called “Ending the Legacy of Racism in Sports & The Era of Harmful 'Indian' Sports Mascots." It was written in 2013, and it is 30 pages long. The paper includes an entire section pointing out the flaws in using a public opinion on racial equity perceptions to determine social and policy change. I encourage everyone to read it, and I am available to anyone who wants to discuss and process what it says. What I realized is that the problem with public opinion is (particularly in Vermont) most of the “public” has never had to understand the brutality of living with daily racism. It’s not up to the “public” to determine whether racism exists in the old name of the mascot, any more than it’s up to public to decide I haven’t experienced anti-Semitism when someone has painted a swastika on my garage.
The point to this is that if Native Americans who, let’s remember, are actually the first Vermonters, deem this blatant tokenizing of a mascot is offensive and racist — it is simply not up to white people to contradict this, any more than it should be up to the public to decide Black Vermonters are somehow or other “not experiencing racism” even though they are stopped and pulled over by police at a rate six times that of white citizens. Can we not simply listen to the people who are actually being harmed and gently, kindly, considerately accede to their thinking on the matter?
In Rutland, all we need to do is look at the newspaper to see daily evidence of racism and inequity in our Vermont communities. Last week, one of the Rutland Herald leading articles was about our legislators passing a resolution apologizing for Vermont’s role in the practice of eugenics, which specifically targeted Indigenous people by means of genocide. UVM has already apologized for its role. While that is in the past, blatant and systemic racism continues to be everpresent in our state, as shown by recent events here in Rutland, as well as in Bennington where a couple ran from our state in terror because of the actions of the Bennington Select Board. We cannot delude ourselves into thinking racism is not present here in Rutland. It is present everywhere.
Centuries of dominant cultural assimilation with “white” as the default has affected all of us in ways we do not consciously grasp on a day-to-day basis — unless we work to do so. It is incumbent upon us, especially those elected as leaders in this city, to be vigilant and make daily efforts to combat racism in order to achieve true equity, justice, inclusion and all of the values we stand for as citizens of the United States of America.
It is uncomfortable to admit to the ugliness of racism that has existed and still exists here. But we must reach beyond our comfort zone. We want a warm, welcoming and economically thriving community. More importantly, keeping an ongoing lens toward racial justice is the right thing to do. We must move forward with the Rutland Ravens.
Cathy Solsaa lives in Rutland.
(1) comment
Incredibly commentary- thank you so much, Cathy.
