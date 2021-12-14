It is important when you see injustices in your community that you stand up and voice them and shed light for more to see. That is what Amanda Goecke did about two years ago. She was one of our own Rutland students, one of our young and very brave people who wrote the Rutland School Board to share her experience and express that the continued use of our indigenous mascot is harmful, hurtful and makes our non-white community ultimately less safe.
Since then, research has been published in this paper re-counting the history of the old Raider mascot. I am sure not many of us knew the newspaper’s prose was rather verbally abusive, conjuring imagery of scalping and other seriously uncomfortable depictions of Native American combat.
Since then, many in our community have used this knowledge as a springboard to educate and learn more. Many other schools and national teams have gone through this same reckoning and have come away with a new understanding that the mascot role is to bring all people together for a common goal. Whether that be to win, or to create spirit, mascots should not denigrate a subset of the population.
The reality is that the decision of naming mascots and imagery was done by people in power so many years ago. Those people were white and most likely male. Today, teams realize it is not good business to disenfranchise possible paying spectators and schools need to be safe, inclusive places to foster future engaged citizens.
Just recently at my alma mater, the Hanover, New Hampshire, school council voted to remove the Marauder mascot. They deliberated for a long time, as we did in Rutland, and it was recently written in the Valley News “While the Marauder, which was first adapted in Hanover in 1951, may not contain Native American imagery, as other mascots that have been removed did, it has historically been associated with sexual violence, destruction of communities, and the slave trade, and colonialism.”
As in Hanover, our Rutland City School Board and community made the right decision to remove the mascot. The school board then asked the student body to come up with a new mascot. After months of conversations and surveys, the student body came up with the new mascot, the Ravens. We have been the Ravens for nearly a year.
There has been much work by some members of our school board, and the administration, to see this through. We, in Rutland City, owe you a debt of gratitude. I want to share some news that has made it into Facebook, and now confirmed by the administration. A vote is being added to the agenda to either reverse the Raven mascot back to the Raiders, or to stop the Ravens from being recognized as the Rutland mascot until a later time when more city input can be heard.
If you have developed an opinion around this issue, there has been a long drawn out process to get where we are today. We all know that, since Commissioner Cavacas has been the School Board Chair, he, along with the newest members, have made it their crowning mark for the school to reverse the mascot decision. Thousands of school budget dollars have been paid to outside lawyers to find fault in the previous board’s process. These expensive lawyers found the process was followed correctly and Rutland should move forward with the Ravens mascot. Only two months ago, the full board voted to accept the lawyer’s findings and reaffirm the Ravens as the new mascot.
Yet, here we are again. It seems the board chair is going to allow another vote on the agenda to revert to Raiders or reject the Ravens as the new mascot. We have had three votes: one to change the mascot, and two affirming the Ravens. Reversing all this hard work I believe would be both unprecedented and would give our community members reason to call into question whether Rutland is the welcoming place we say it is.
Please come to the Dec. 14 school board meeting to question this unprecedented act. The outcome of this vote could affect our entire community, as well the students, teachers and staff. And, importantly, the level of trust and legitimacy our school board and their decisions will have as we move into the future.
Eric Solsaa lives in Rutland City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.