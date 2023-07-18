Flooding shows that unsheltered homelessness, not shelter, is the problem.

While flood waters are now receding across Vermont, the state’s crisis of homelessness is only swelling. Vermont reported the second highest rate of homelessness in the United States in 2022 and an 18.5% one-year increase in homelessness in 2023. Destruction and damage of the state’s insufficient and aging housing stock will push many more Vermonters into the growing ranks of the unhoused and exacerbate the challenges of Vermonters trying to exit homelessness. Newly unhoused Vermonters will face dire prospects: Vermont already had a housing shortage of up to 40,000 housing units, the lowest rental vacancy rate in the U.S., and a large gap between housing costs and wages. Even prior to flooding, 4 in 5 families with housing vouchers were unsuccessful in finding housing units, up from only 30% a year earlier.

