As we move into the 2024 presidential election cycle, readers of The Times Argus Weekend Edition can, once again, rely on Walt Amses’ commentary to be critical of conservatives, those on the right, white Christians or those he calls the “MAGA nation.”
A latest commentary (March 18-19), conveniently minimizes the current bank, transportation and public school failures by simply saying conservatives blame all these failures on “Woke” ideology. He doesn’t address these failures (which they are) other than to be critical of conservatives. Why is that? After all, his party is in the White House. I suspect going forward, we can expect Amses to display the same bigotry (I have criticized him for this in the past) exhibited in his weekly commentary throughout Trump’s presidency and during the 2020 election cycle, regardless of who receives the Republican nomination. Amses got a great head start with his latest commentary. He will, no doubt, look to The Atlantic, New York Times, Washington Post, MSNBC, CNN, USA Today, NPR, etc., for true inspiration and deep introspection before writing his newest diatribe.
What a refreshing change it would be for Amses to offer commentary on the status of America under this current president and his administration. But most liberals do not like, want to hear nor accept any opposing views. No dissension allowed.
Perhaps Amses can muse about who is actually running this country with Biden being in an obvious, serious state of mental decline. Or why Biden, on the first day of his presidency, signed away America’s energy independence and sovereignty at the southern border. Or why he is destroying the American economy with his economic policies. Or why he is doing nothing about the fentanyl flowing across our southern border, killing over 300 Americans per day. Or why his foreign policy decisions are endangering America. Or why Biden and his family have been enriched by communist China. Or perhaps more importantly, why Biden’s approval rating by the latest AP poll (yes, AP) has tanked from 46% to 38% in one month. Or finally, and perhaps most importantly, Amses should ask if are you better off today than you were in 2020.
These are just a few suggestions for Amses to consider for future contributions to The Times Argus. It’s easy to criticize one side continually, but more self reflective to provide solutions or constructive criticism of your own party’s shortcomings. Maybe Amses just doesn’t see any, which, frankly, wouldn’t surprise me.
If Walt Amses wants any credibility with many who read his column, I encourage him to show some balance and not continually sound like a broken record. Unfortunately, I don’t think that’s possible.
But, on second thought, perhaps Amses should just keep writing about fly-fishing in the Rockies, walking in the woods near his home or canoeing on the Connecticut River. Those experiences are a much more enjoyable and believable read.
Dave Spaulding lives in Montpelier.
