Today, I will be celebrating my 25th year as an employee of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority. My position has evolved over those 25 years, and I currently hold the title of grant administrator; however, that doesn’t cover the many tasks for which I am responsible and enjoy.
First, I want to thank the many people with whom I have had the pleasure to work over these years. The most important person is Matthew Sternberg who hired me in 1995. He is my mentor and the person I admire most in life. I believe he hired me because of my previous experience in the newsroom of the Rutland Herald and with Siliski & Buzzell Accounting. It helped that Joe Siliski, who was also influential in my life, sat on the RRA board back then.
In 1995, the mayor was Jeff Wennberg and the Downtown Rutland Partnership was run by Dick Courcelle. The Board of Aldermen included Sharon Davis, Wendy Wilton and Christopher Louras. David Sagi was the aldermanic president. Ron Graves was the city treasurer and James Simonds the building and zoning inspector. Pam Petrie was the health officer and became a lifelong friend. All of these people were, and are, instrumental to my success with the RRA.
Throughout the course of 25 years, I have seen four mayors, three RRA Directors and countless RRA board members. At one point, all four mayors held positions within City Hall: Chris Louras as mayor, Jeff Wennberg as DPW Commissioner, John Cassarino as alderman and Dave Allaire as aldermanic president. Tom Macaulay was the second RRA Director and recognized I was capable of administering the city’s community development grants. He gave me my current title. Present director Brennan Duffy makes sure the RRA continues to move forward in a positive trajectory. Israel Mac has served on the RRA Board for as many years as I can remember, he and Mike Gauthier have always been supportive of my work.
Secondly, I am most proud of the many projects the RRA has played a part in by way of grants. Through the work of the RRA, Rutland has received more than $20 million in grants that have resulted in the Paramount Theatre, Amtrak Train Station, Tuttle Building renovation, Center Street Marketplace, Rutland Creek Path, Hickory Street transformation and the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization, just to name a few. In 1995, the first grant I worked on was the renovation of 61 Pleasant St. for the Rutland County Parent-Child Center. Ironically, 25 years later, I am working on a grant for the expansion of the Rutland County Parent-Child Center on Chaplin Avenue.
None of these grants or projects would be possible without the cooperation and collaboration of several people with whom I have had the extreme pleasure to work, including Susan Schreibman, Elisabeth Kulas of HTRC, Ludy Biddle of NWWVT, Rutland Housing Authority’s Kevin Loso and all the folks who have held, and currently hold, positions at City Hall. Without your knowledge, faith in me and dedication to Rutland, I would not have the privilege to share in Rutland’s successes. I hope I am able to grow in my position and continue to make you all proud.
Lastly, thank you, Rutland City. Together, we have faced natural disasters, as well as other dangers, including the current COVID-19 pandemic, that would have destroyed lesser communities. But not us — despite all of the changes over the past 25 years, Rutland’s ability to persevere stays the same.
Barbara Spaulding lives in Rutland.
