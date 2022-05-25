I've been bear hunting with hounds for 17 years and know a lot of hounds-men who have hunted a lot longer. I have never heard of anyone whose hounds have killed a bear. I have heard of a lot of bears bayed up or treed by hounds that hunters have shot and killed, but never that the hounds killed the bear. Hounds use their noses to track and find bears not to kill them.
Our hounds are described as vicious and savage — I have owned hounds and hunted with hounds of different types since I was 9 years old. I am now 69 years old, and I have never been scared, hurt or bitten by any hound, mine or someone else's, in all that time. I have been around thousands of dogs and have only been bitten by a collie, a German shepherd, a Rottweiler and a poodle. I trust hounds more than any other breed of dog.
I do public meetings and demonstrations for young adults at the Green Mountain Conservation Camps and at Dead Creek Days in Addison Country the first Saturday in October each year. The same hounds that l hunt bears with are taken to the meetings and the public, from young children to senior citizens, pet, hug, feed and take pictures with the hounds. In over 10 years of doing this, no one has ever been as much as scratched. I do not believe the hounds are vicious or untrustworthy which has been proven by thousands of people who have handled them.
I have had people — the youngest being a 4-year-old boy and the oldest other than me was a 63-year-old medical doctor — ask to go hunting with me and my hounds. I have never had anyone say they would never again because we were cruel, barbaric and savage.
People who don't like hunters and use the worldwide web to criticize and spread non-truths about hunters are hypocritical with their statements as they are against killing wild animals but have threatened to kill a human. Hound hunting has been around forever and if you don't like it, just don't do it, but I have the legal right to do it in Vermont. I hunt legally and ethically and when the laws in Vermont are changed by the legal voters in Vermont, I will hunt by the new laws.
The thousands of people who criticize and threaten us who are not Vermont residents have no say in the laws here and we have no say in the laws of their state or country, either.
Butch Spear lives in Newbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.