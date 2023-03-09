As an experienced educator in the state of Vermont, I note with dismay that the administrators of Vermont State University are still attempting to defend their ill-advised plan to remove the books from VSU’s libraries. While there may be valid arguments for expanding the university’s online offerings, the wholesale elimination of the books is the sort of reactionary, anti-intellectual move one might expect from a benighted place like Mississippi, Arkansas or Ron DeSantis’ Florida. Tragically, this scandal has reduced Vermont State University into a laughingstock in the national press.

I hasten to add that the folks who run Vermont State University are hardly reactionary. To be sure, they pay themselves exorbitant salaries, but they are hard-working and well-meaning administrators for whom I have great personal fondness. But they wrongly believe VSU should be a primarily digital (aka “hybridized”) institution. That vision is not in the best interests of Vermont’s students. To the contrary, our students need what Castleton University offers. Despite the challenges of chronic underfunding, Castleton (until now) has been a well-run institution, with stable enrollment and an enviable reputation in the state and throughout the region. Castleton’s dedicated professors and devoted staffers transform the lives of Vermonters because they provide an in-person, relationship-based, learning environment — an environment that includes attractive academic programs, successful athletic programs, impressive arts programs, vibrant residence halls, and — yes — a library with actual books on the shelves. The current leaders of VSU do not appreciate this, perhaps because most of them have never taught in a classroom, or perhaps because they have relied throughout the merger process on the advice of highly paid, out-of-state consultants who have never been to Vermont.

