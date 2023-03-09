As an experienced educator in the state of Vermont, I note with dismay that the administrators of Vermont State University are still attempting to defend their ill-advised plan to remove the books from VSU’s libraries. While there may be valid arguments for expanding the university’s online offerings, the wholesale elimination of the books is the sort of reactionary, anti-intellectual move one might expect from a benighted place like Mississippi, Arkansas or Ron DeSantis’ Florida. Tragically, this scandal has reduced Vermont State University into a laughingstock in the national press.
I hasten to add that the folks who run Vermont State University are hardly reactionary. To be sure, they pay themselves exorbitant salaries, but they are hard-working and well-meaning administrators for whom I have great personal fondness. But they wrongly believe VSU should be a primarily digital (aka “hybridized”) institution. That vision is not in the best interests of Vermont’s students. To the contrary, our students need what Castleton University offers. Despite the challenges of chronic underfunding, Castleton (until now) has been a well-run institution, with stable enrollment and an enviable reputation in the state and throughout the region. Castleton’s dedicated professors and devoted staffers transform the lives of Vermonters because they provide an in-person, relationship-based, learning environment — an environment that includes attractive academic programs, successful athletic programs, impressive arts programs, vibrant residence halls, and — yes — a library with actual books on the shelves. The current leaders of VSU do not appreciate this, perhaps because most of them have never taught in a classroom, or perhaps because they have relied throughout the merger process on the advice of highly paid, out-of-state consultants who have never been to Vermont.
In 2021, when I was president of Castleton University, I was stunned when a high-ranking officer in the chancellor’s office recommended closing the residence halls at Castleton after Castleton, Lyndon, Johnson and VTC merge into Vermont State University. Another official advocated terminating intercollegiate athletics at Castleton. My executive team successfully shot down these ludicrous ideas because they would have fatally damaged the student experience at Castleton. And yet the same “experts” who floated those proposals are still in power in Montpelier (and still paying themselves six-figure incomes) and it is likely the current plan to eliminate the books is the latest salvo in their crusade to severely curtail face-to-face education in Vermont.
Everyone in higher education is aware that Vermont’s colleges are in the midst of an enrollment crisis because the college-age population of New England is declining precipitously. Castleton University — with its flourishing on-campus programs — is weathering the demographic storm, but enrollment at some of the other campuses is falling, which means their revenue is dropping. Accordingly, the central office in Montpelier fears, rightly or wrongly, some of the smaller campuses may no longer have the resources to support full-service, on-campus libraries. So, under the mantra of “equity,” they have decreed that, since students at the smaller campuses can’t have a library, then Castleton’s students can’t have a library either. That incongruous logic is akin to a father — whose youngest child has contracted a fatal disease — deciding he will deprive his eldest child of food and water for the sake of “equity.”
The spokespeople for VSU are understandably reticent to admit these truths out loud, so instead they engage in obfuscation and disinformation. Destruction is couched as “expansion.” Reducing services is sold as “equity.” Learners are classified as “consumers.” Up is down. War is peace. Ignorance is strength. Castleton’s students, staff, faculty and alums are outraged by this lack of candor and — more importantly — by the piecemeal dismantling of their once-great university. I wonder if the 15 members of the board of trustees — who have the power to prevent the desecration of our libraries — are similarly outraged? I wonder if they will stand up and reverse this misguided decision so Vermont’s students can continue to flourish?
Jonathan Spiro is a teacher, a scholar of white supremacy, and former president of Castleton University. He lives in Rutland Town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.