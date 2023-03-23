You may not have heard of Deloitte. But with over 400,000 employees and annual revenues of $59 billion, it is the largest professional services network in the world and the third-largest private company of any kind in the entire United States. In early 2021, an official with Deloitte sent a 20-page report titled “The Hybrid Campus” to several high-level administrators of Vermont State Colleges System, including the chancellor and the chair of the board of trustees. The thesis of the Deloitte report was universities should take advantage of the COVID shutdowns and quarantines to create “fully hybrid” campuses that would permanently digitize “everything an institution offers, from academic advising, to courses, to career services.”
It may be a coincidence that, if universities go digital, outside consultants like Deloitte stand to make a fortune. But it is not a coincidence that, over the past two years, the VSCS has wastefully spent millions of taxpayer dollars attempting to impose the Deloitte blueprint onto the unwilling campuses that comprise the VSCS (Lyndon, Johnson, Vermont Technical College and Castleton University). First, they pondered creating a virtual university in one fell swoop by closing the dorms and eliminating intercollegiate athletics at Castleton. Those efforts were stymied, so now they are trying a more gradual approach by closing the libraries as we know them and hauling away the books.
Their pretext is an unsubstantiated claim that firing the library staff will save the system $500,000 per year. But I suspect their primary goal is not to save money. After all, in the last two years, they have accepted millions of dollars from the Legislature and created scores of new positions in the central office (vice presidents, assistant vice presidents, directors, executive directors, etc.), many of whom are paid well over $100,000 per year. If saving money is their goal, consider the fact President Grewal is paid $270,000 a year (plus a free house, and a free car). The librarians he fired “because we must save money” earn $40,000 a year (no free house, no free car).
So why — in the face of universal outrage — are they arrogantly determined to throw out the books whether it saves money? Because the VSCS is a guinea pig in their plot to create a hybrid university, complete with ebooks, remote instructors and virtual classrooms. I have no objections to online learning per se. Indeed, I was known at Castleton for enthusiastically embracing technology in my classroom. So I recognize there is a place in higher education for a digital university.
But that place is not in Vermont, for the obvious reason that online learning — contrary to the claims of the “experts” at Deloitte — is not what our students need in order to thrive. Equally importantly, there is the insuperable obstacle that a number of quasi-respectable institutions (University of Phoenix, Western Governors University, Liberty University) have already achieved dominance in the hybrid world by investing billions of dollars in technology and in national advertising campaigns. They are decades ahead of us, and any consultant who claims we can catch up does not have the interests of Vermont’s taxpayers at heart.
By the way, the Deloitte executive who circulated the report in 2021 advocating “everything” a university offers should be digitized? She is now the influential vice chair of the VSCS Board of Trustees. (This is the place, dear reader, where you gasp.) She is also chair of the board’s EPSL Committee, the powerful group that oversees educational policy and student activities. She also chaired the search committee that hired Parwinder Grewal to be the president of Vermont State University. They imported him from Texas (where Deloitte is headquartered) and he is the man who announced last month he is firing the librarians and discarding the books.
Let me be clear — I am not accusing anyone of doing anything illegal or even unethical. To the contrary, all the members of the board of trustees are public-spirited citizens who give generously of their time and do not profit financially from the board’s decisions. Furthermore, Deloitte executives have every right to join the board and lobby for their views. My point is not that anything unethical has occurred. My point is, they are plunging into a disaster because they have imbibed the “hybrid” Kool-Aid from the corporate world. They have the right to do that. And we — the members of the taxpaying public — have the right to oppose their scheme to build a Brave New World here in New England.
One day, if books still exist, business students will read about the Deloitteization of Vermont as a case study in how to destroy public education. In the meantime, what can we do?
— If you are an alum, decline to donate money to your alma mater until the trustees affirm future students can have the in-person, face-to-face education they need and deserve.
— If you are a legislator, support Sen. Brian Collamore’s bill that directs VSCS to keep the libraries open.
— If you are a member of the board of trustees, ponder whether you really want to oversee an institution whose motto is “Vermont State University: We have as many books as Trump University.” Resist the administration’s propaganda; challenge their made-up statistics; and put the needs of our students ahead of the interests of the third-largest company in the country.
Jonathan Spiro is the former president of Castleton University. He lives in Rutland.
