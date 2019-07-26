Vermont rightfully takes a great deal of pride in how well Sen. Bernie Sanders does in his presidential campaigns, as does any state for one of its own.
Sanders wants tremendous benefits for Americans and all immigrants from the U.S. taxpayer, but those teaching at Community College of Vermont do not receive such from the Vermont taxpayer, as all 611 are adjunct faculty members, part-time teachers receiving low pay and zero perks, according to the book, “The Adjunct Underclass.” Ironically, the president of the University of Vermont is paid $630,000 by the taxpayers of Vermont, which is about 50% more than Sanders will make from the U.S. taxpayer if elected president of the United States (and about 10 times more than the average American).
About 40% of all undergraduates go to community colleges. More than half of those who are the first in their family to go past high school attend a community college. Here is where full-time faculty are needed the most. But there are none in a community college in Vermont. Compensation for full-time administrators and faculty at state schools, starting with the president of the University of Vermont, should be reduced so that community colleges in Vermont can be staffed with full-time faculty with the savings.
If the full-time administrators and faculty at the University of Vermont and other state schools leave due to reduced compensation, they will be easily replaced. First of all, four colleges have closed in Vermont in recent years: Burlington College, College of St. Joseph, Green Mountain College and Southern Vermont College, with Johnson State College and Lyndon State College merging. More will follow as a study by the Ernst & Young education affiliate found more than 800 colleges in precarious financial position, many in New England.
For those at the University of Vermont who will not accept reduced compensation so the community colleges can be financially augmented with the students better served by tenure track faculty, there are plenty of equal talent who will gladly work for much less. Presidents of universities and colleges in the United States are tremendously overpaid. The traditional route of professor to department dean to provost to president does not create an elite group of professionals comprised of only those capable of running a college. If so, there would not be so many higher ed institutions filing for bankruptcy or in a precarious financial position.
Cut the pay of the president of the University of Vermont to $200,000, nearly four times the average income in the state, and use the other $430,000 to hire full-time faculty for the community colleges. At $200,000 a year in a destination city like Burlington with housing provided, there would be a wave of applicants from law firm partners, members of Congress, investment professionals, consultants and others who would enthusiastically embrace the quality of life of working in higher ed in Vermont.
Those supporting overpaid administrators will argue comparable worth, stating that other university presidents and professors make six- and seven-figures. That is a self-serving comparison used by the overpaid. The standard to use is replacement value, which few in academia will want to embrace as they know they could be replaced many times over by candidates of a higher quality at a far lower cost. So what if another overpaid university president makes $630,000 in a rigged comparable worth analysis from headhunters and compensation consultants as the real world of replacement value will bring in many, many qualified candidates from a single ad in The Chronicle of Higher Education, Legal Times, The Wall Street Journal and LinkedIn, which are just as good, if not better, at a mere fraction of the cost.
Higher education in the United States is the best in the world, in large part due to community colleges serving as a feeder system. The better the community colleges are in Vermont and across America, the better for the country. This should start with treating the faculty fairly in making them full time with adequate compensation packages rather than continuing as adjuncts with little pay and no benefits.
Jonathan Yates, of Annapolis, Maryland, has taught as an adjunct at the University of Iowa and UMBC. He used to live in New Hampshire. His degrees are in education from Harvard (EdM), law from Georgetown (JD), and social and behavioral sciences from Johns Hopkins (BA).
