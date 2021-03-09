This commentary was more than just an anti-hunting rant, it overflows with falsehoods.
Bear and coon hounds are not allowed to fight with their quarry. When pursued, these animals climb trees to escape. In most cases, the dogs are leashed and the quarry is left to be pursued again some day.
If a bear is to be killed, it is shot while in the tree, and the bear hunting is over for the hunter. (Now two bears are allowed with the purchase of a second tag.)
Raccoon hunters, too, will leave the animal in the tree and move along to find another. A dedicated hunter, with good hounds, would soon wipe out the raccoon population in an area if they killed every raccoon that they treed. No ethical hunter is going to do that. Usually, one raccoon a night will be shot for the dogs to see and smell, in order to keep their interest up. That animal usually winds up as a roast from the hunter's oven.
As for the allegation hunting hounds are horribly mistreated, nothing could be further from the truth. Hunters often pay hundreds, in some cases, thousands of dollars for dogs with championship blood lines. Pups from good dogs are trained for months and years, often alongside experienced hounds. Hound hunters most often buy the top of the line food for their dogs. Hunters aren't going to mistreat hounds they have invested so much time and money in. Rabbit dogs are very often pampered house dogs between hunts.
I have hunted with plenty of hunting dog owners, for bear, raccoons, bobcats and rabbits, and never once have I known of a hunter to sit in his or her truck while the dogs gave chase. The satisfaction in hound hunting comes from hearing the baying and barking from the dogs you have carefully trained. I learned real early from one raccoon hunter that you didn't let anything stand in your way from getting to your dogs.
If you don't approve of hunting, that is your right, but don't spread lies to try to get laws passed to keep others from enjoying the sport. I have said this in response to anti-hunters before: Here in Vermont we hunt, sometimes with dogs, we fish and we trap. If you do not like that, move.
Kendel Stafford lives in Waterbury.
