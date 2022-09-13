There is much I agree with in Sen. Joe Benning’s Sept. 10 commentary (“Use the post wisely”) regarding the role of the Vermont lieutenant governor. In fact, I share other common ground with him (such as a streak of fiscal conservatism dating back to my youth as a supporter of Barry Goldwater’s campaign for president — also noting I attended a Jesuit military prep school at that time) although I have never managed to get him to engage with me in dialogue while in the State House.
However, one aspect of his commentary I cannot agree with, and which is quite troubling, is his view state government is “this $8.2 billion corporation called the ‘State of Vermont.'" Government is quite distinct from the legal or political fiction the senator implies in his comparison of a constitutional entity with the artificial thing that is a corporation.
History teaches us there were no corporations in the Green Mountains during the colonial era and throughout the early-1800s, the few corporations allowed by charters under Vermont law were tightly regulated in order to protect the public interest. All that began to change with the expansion of industrialism and culminated in the 1870s with the declaration by the U.S. Supreme Court — created out of whole cloth (much has been written about that court decision by legal commentators) — that corporations are “persons” under the 14th Amendment. Adding insult to that injury was the Supreme Court’s relatively recent decision elevating corporate persons to that of human persons when it comes to influencing the democratic process through the funding of political campaigns.
The senator’s position that government is to be considered a corporation is of great concern because it suggests a troubling analysis on his part of the responsibility of government to safeguard the public interest from the undue power of corporations over the lives of Vermonters in the early-21st century.
Ed Stanak lives in Barre City.
