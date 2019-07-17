As a Vermont citizen and Michigan native, I want to thank U.S. House Representatives from Michigan, Justin Amash, Fred Upton and Rashida Tlaib, for condemning the racist tweets and comments by White House occupant No. 45. President Donald Trump seeks to divide the American citizenry for his own benefit and purposes. While the majority of Republicans representing gerrymandered districts in Michigan were not as courageous as now-Independent Rep. Amash and Republican Rep. Upton, it is nice to see a hint of bipartisanship in Congress. Dishonest Donald may seek to divide us, but these Michigan representatives stood up for their colleague, freshman Democrat Rep. Tlaib, as well as their diverse constituents of Michigan.
Rep. Upton tweeted, “Today’s resolution was targeted at the specific words that frankly are not acceptable from a leader in any work place large or small. If we’re going to bring civility back to the center of our politics, we must speak out against inflammatory rhetoric from anyone in any party anytime it happens. America embraces diversity, and that must continue ....” Divisive Donald thinks he can destroy decency and be “above the law.” Hopefully, a few more Republicans will grow a spine and start to put the American people and the Constitution above their party. The Republican Party has gone “RINO,” as it is now effectively the Trumpian Party.
Whenever Donald Trump insults immigrants, whether they are naturalized, working under a green card or work visa, or refugees seeking asylum, I take it as an insult to my late mother and grandparents. My mother’s family came to America after World War II. While our political views are varied, I do share one thing in common with Rep. Justin Amash and Rep. Rashida Tlaib. We all are first-generation Americans, born in Michigan, to at least one parent who was not born in the United States.
Having grown up in Metro Detroit, I was aware at a young age just how divided and segregated the metro area was in terms of race. Metro Detroit suffered greatly in my early lifetime, largely of its own making. Michigan citizens and workers were divided then by demagoguery, very similar to what is now being fomented by Donald Trump, Steve Bannon and other “fine people” with tiki torches. Luckily, Detroit is coming back. But Detroit’s history should be a lesson to the rest of the so-called “United” States.
Ron Pulcer is a Rutland Town resident.
