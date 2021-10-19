Today (Oct. 12), I went to visit my sisters, one of whom had recently moved. We had a really nice visit and I got a haircut while there. By the time I returned to Rutland, I had driven 208 miles and I was hungry, lunch having been served around 12:30.
I decided to stop and have a McChicken on Woodstock Ave — I was hungry enough, I would have eaten a McRooster! Parked the car, walked to the door to find a sign stating I could use the restroom, but food had to be taken out and eaten in the car, or drive home and eat it cold. I thought since I will have to eat whatever I get at home, I would go for tacos. I love them even though they are a bit messier to eat and so home was a better alternative.
During the time of deciding about my supper, I found myself in a state of angst. I realized I have reached some kind of limit of patience. I am getting tired of such as still not being able to enjoy even a fast food sandwich sitting down inside the restaurant with friends along with so many other inconveniences — all because you refuse to get vaccinated! I know it is you because I am vaccinated and my family is vaccinated as are all those in my circle of friends, as well.
When my right front tire picked up a screw and went flat, I took it to a mechanic. If I find myself in need of spiritual guidance, I seek a learned clergy member. When I have found myself in need of health advice — and at my age, I’m 82, I have some experience with that category — I have sought out medical professionals.
Oh, by the way, medical researchers are the ones who did the work to develop this vaccine that is saving lives. Remember polio? However, because you seem to get your advice and council from social media, and have bought into the garbage included therein. Doctors and nurses no longer get to have time off and now have to treat little ones infected by those who remain selfish enough to care only for their own “right to do as I want.”
I doubt my little tantrum on these pages will change any minds, but I do feel better for having finally stated my point of view. It’s not rocket science folks — and it’s painless — get vaccinated, the life you save may be your own.
Claire Stanley lives in Fair Haven.
