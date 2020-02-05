Congress is locked in a championship battle over who is the more corrupt party. Our state legislators are debating which emojis should be allowed on license plates. People are bursting down the State House doors to protest climate change. Yet, there are thousands of every-day people, losing faith in our “representatives,” concerned about everything from our planet, losing our land to high taxes and the fall of the dairy farm.
If one can get away from mainstream media long enough to see through the tunnel of propaganda and deceit, you realize there are innovators, investors, entrepreneurs and entire industries creating new technologies that could actually boost economies, great and small, and could very well be the actual solutions to the climate change problem.
Recently, Bill Gates invested in a Canadian start-up that can capture and sequester large amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to produce a fuel source that could power vehicles, etc. There is one such facility that is equal to 14 million trees. There are other technologies being developed that can use captured carbon to make stone that could be used in construction.
Perhaps, while Congress is occupied, Vermont’s Legislature could amend one of their over 1,000 submitted bills into one that offers a tax-free decade for any start-up that is experimenting with carbon sequestration in Vermont. The activists will be pleased, the climate deniers will at least see some economic development and perhaps some young people will show up to design, build and operate them and be first to get the seven thumbs-up Green Mountain state plate, pleasing our legislators (I guess).
I believe Vermonters could do much better if we went back to applying some of our “libertarian” founders’ principles. Let’s be more independent and innovative and foster less arguing over whose heating oil to tax to pay for whose attic insulation, in a state with a population the size of a large music festival crowd.
Mike Stannard lives in Fair Haven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.