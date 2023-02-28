We are writing in response to the LBA board’s op-ed, and a separate piece sent to legislators, opposing H.31, a bill designed to call for a time-out on spraying our lakes with toxic chemicals in an unsuccessful attempt to eradicate milfoil.
The author of the legislative piece, Liz Bird, wrongly attacks me personally saying, “We at the Lake Bomoseen Association are concerned that Lobbyist, Bob Stannard and his group ‘Don’t Poison Lake Bomoseen’ are using scare tactics, false claims and unsubstantiated rumors — posing as scientific facts — to disrupt and block the herbicide application process currently in place at the DEC.”
I am not a lobbyist. I once was, but have been retired for a decade. The work I am gladly doing, is being done for free as a citizen and Vermont resident. There is no such group as “Don’t Poison Lake Bomoseen.” That’s just a slogan. There is an informal group that has a Facebook page and a website known as “Keep Bomoseen Herbicide Free.” We do not make false claims nor do we use scare tactics.
Our first question is, did the authors of their piece read the bill? They say, “H.31 targets the application of ProcellaCOR, a highly selective herbicide, successfully applied since 2019 in 10 Vermont lakes, under the scrutiny and direction of the Vermont Agencies of Natural Resources, Agriculture and Human Services to control Eurasian watermilfoil.” They go on to confusingly say, “The group opposing and its leadership has support from: The Rutland Bass Club, Vermont Bass Nation and Vermont Bass Masters.” These groups are not opposing H.31. They support H.31. It’s the LBA board that opposes this bill. Also, we don’t believe there is a group named “Vermont Bass Masters.”
The author(s) inadvertently left out, or blatantly ignored, the fact the select boards of three towns that surround Lake Bomoseen, Hubbardton, Castleton and Fair Haven, have all voted unanimously to oppose the LBA/LBPT’s misguided efforts to spray Vermont’s largest, unsprayed, pristine lake. The town of Fair Haven voted against the application twice. In addition, they neglected to mention the three major environmental groups, Vermont Natural Resources Council, Conservation Law Foundation and the Vermont Public Interest Research Group, support H.31. They also failed to mention over 3,500 people have signed petitions in opposition to the LBA/LBPT board’s application. They state they use the harvester as a non-chemical alternative, but neglected to tell folks they will no longer pay for the harvester machine. Furthermore, they have failed to recognize the ramification of their actions.
In the second sentence of the Hubbardton Town Report, you will find this astonishing statement: “The Selectboard no longer financially supports the Lake Bomoseen Association or the Lake Bomoseen Preservation Trust. Please note that when reviewing the requests for appropriations this year, both have been removed.” This may explain why the LBA is doubling its dues this year. This is the result of the LBA board deceiving the town of Hubbardton to sign on to the application.
The author(s) mistakenly states the bill “proposes that individuals in the Legislature make the decisions — not the current professionals heading up the Vermont state agencies, appointed under Vermont law, responsible for these very decisions.”
This is as inaccurate as it is misleading. H.31 is calling for a timeout on dumping toxic chemicals into our lakes as has been the practice for dealing with milfoil for the past 20 years. As the author(s) point out, H.31 does, indeed, form a study committee to examine the issue of pesticide use. The makeup of the committee is standard, language for virtually all study committees formed by the Legislature.
Unlike the LBA board, the study committee will take testimony from, and listen to, all Vermonters, a constituency that has had little input over the lakes that they own. Once their work is complete, they will make recommendations to the Legislature proposing changes to current law. As a point of clarification, this is how the Legislature works. The Legislature makes laws and if they discover a law they passed years ago is not working as intended, then they change the law.
Arguably, the only accurate statement made in the LBA board’s piece is chemicals used to control lamprey eels were not included. We understand this was done because Vermont does not control Lake Champlain.
This statement really got our attention: “This bill is supported by a group focused on the unfounded theory that any herbicide treatment will have a negative impact on fish, specifically largemouth bass.”
Here is what the Vermont Fish and Wildlife scientist/biologist had to say about this: “I completely oppose a chemical treatment of any sorts on Lake Bomoseen. The Lake St. Catherine case has been nothing short of a disaster for warmwater fish populations, and in particular largemouth bass fishing quality has declined enormously and not recovered because of the continued suppression of aquatic vegetation (not just EWM) primarily in the main lake.” This is not an “unfounded theory.” This is a fact.
The fact is, Vermonters need to know exactly what has been happening to our lakes during the past 20 years. The only way for this to happen is to enact H.31 and allow all Vermonters’ voices to be heard, not just those voices of a few board members. Rule changes within the DEC will not be adequate to fix the problems.
If the LBA board is truly concerned about how its membership and fellow Vermonters feel about spraying Lake Bomoseen, we call upon them to hold a public meeting on the matter. The LBA/LBPT boards (not the membership) are the ones who wish to impose their agenda onto others. The public deserves to know why and these boards should want to hear the concerns of the public.
Bob Stannard, for Keep Lake Bomoseen Herbicide Free, lives in Manchester Center.
