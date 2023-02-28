We are writing in response to the LBA board’s op-ed, and a separate piece sent to legislators, opposing H.31, a bill designed to call for a time-out on spraying our lakes with toxic chemicals in an unsuccessful attempt to eradicate milfoil.

The author of the legislative piece, Liz Bird, wrongly attacks me personally saying, “We at the Lake Bomoseen Association are concerned that Lobbyist, Bob Stannard and his group ‘Don’t Poison Lake Bomoseen’ are using scare tactics, false claims and unsubstantiated rumors — posing as scientific facts — to disrupt and block the herbicide application process currently in place at the DEC.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.